Feb 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
0-0
Hull City

Rooney (84')
FT

Niasse (12'), Huddlestone (78'), Markovic (81'), Meyler (89')

Result: Manchester United frustrated by Hull City at Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United fail to break down Hull City at Old Trafford as they are held to a draw for the third-successive match in the Premier League.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 22:17 UK

Manchester United have missed out on the chance to further close the gap on the top four after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by Hull City at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' unbeaten league run stretches to a 14th game, but a failure to break down their stubborn opponents - inspired by goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic - leaves them four points outside the Champions League spots.

Just a second Premier League point in 10 meetings with United is a major boost to Hull's survival hopes, meanwhile, as they climb off the bottom of the table and back above Sunderland in the fight for survival.

United were allowed to boss possession at times in the first half, but they could only create a few shooting opportunities across the opening 45 minutes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, one of nine players to return to the side from the win over Wigan Athletic, worked a yard of space when closely followed by Tom Huddlestone but could not get the better of Jakupovic down the middle.

Next to come close was Marcos Rojo, who sent a half-cleared cross over the bar, before Ibrahimovic saw a second attempt of his own easily kept out by Jakupovic.

Only once did the Red Devils truly carve the visitors open, but Paul Pogba was unable to make the most of his big opportunity when picked out by a superb flick from Ibrahimovic, again being thwarted by Jakupovic.

Hull were looking to make the most of any set-piece deliveries, while also hitting their opponents on the counter, and the closest they came to a first-half opener arrived 44 minutes in when Harry Maguire sent a header straight down the middle.

Clearly unhappy with the lack of chances for his side, Jose Mourinho turned to Wayne Rooney at half time in an attempt to provide some further attacking impetus.

Hull were happy for the game to open up, refusing to sit back and instead attempt some chances of their own, but that came at a risk as Marcus Rashford was played in over the top.

The youngster took the ball down superbly but scuffed it wide of goal, and there was further disappointment for United as Phil Jones hobbled off the field with a muscular injury.

Rashford was involved again soon after, nodding down an Antonio Valencia cross into the path of Rooney which the club captain failed to connect with.

Ibrahimovic was well positioned to take it on but also struggled to keep it on target, yet there was a sense as the hour approached that the hosts were about to knock the wall down.

Oumar Niasse, shown a yellow early in the match, was fortunate to stay on the pitch when going in high on Daley Blind, having also done likewise on Michael Carrick in the first half.

Jakupovic had a few straightforward stops to make in the first half, but he produced a top-class save 22 minutes from time to deny substitute Juan Mata what looked to be a certain opener.

A ball headed across goal by Chris Smalling was met by the Spaniard, who failed to get the ball over the line from all of three yards out thanks to a fine save from the Hull keeper - his best of the match.

It was Hull who came closest to winning it in the final stages, though, as Lazar Markovic found himself in space inside the area but sent his shot crashing back off the inside the post, while Abel Hernandez failed to capitalise when breaking forward on the counter.

Rojo and Pogba were both to be denied by Man of the Match Jakupovic in added time, as United were held to their third-successive league draw.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
