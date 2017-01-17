General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Phil Jones: 'Jose Mourinho believes in me'

Phil Jones of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 19:31 UK

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has claimed that the reason behind his form this season has been the "confidence and belief" shown in him by manager Jose Mourinho.

Jones suffered a disrupted start to the campaign, with speculation linking him with a move away last summer before a knee injury kept him sidelined for almost two months.

The 24-year-old finally made his first start of the season in November, and he has since started 10 of United's last 11 Premier League games having formed an impressive partnership with Marcos Rojo at the heart of the defence.

"It's been brilliant. [Mourinho] has shown a lot of confidence and belief in me and hopefully I'm repaying that," he told the club's official website.

"It's always nice to share comments from the manager and other people that you're doing well. I'm not under any illusions, though. In this game you can be up there one minute and down the next, so I need to keep going and keep improving."

United have not lost a league game which Jones has started all season.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford celebrates with Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial after scoring during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
