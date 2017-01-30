Eric Bailly limps off with ankle knock during Manchester United reserve game

Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United on August 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Eric Bailly limped off the pitch with an ankle knock during Manchester United's Under-23 game against their Everton counterparts on Monday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 22:57 UK

Eric Bailly left the pitch with an apparent ankle injury during his comeback match for Manchester United on Monday night.

The Ivory Coast centre-back was making his first club appearance of 2017 with the Under-23 side, featuring in the Premier League 2 clash following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Bailly received treatment on the pitch after taking a knock to his ankle before limping off in the 58th minute against Everton Under-23s, and was subsequently replaced by Tyrell Warren.

The 22-year-old had his ankle taped and was able to watch the remainder of the game from the dugout with United later confirming that the injury was "nothing serious".

Bailly featured in all three of Ivory Coast's group games in the Africa Cup of Nations before they crashed out of the competition without winning a match.

Marcos Rojo of Manchester United in action on October 17, 2015
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho: "Everybody is available"
>
View our homepages for Eric Bailly, Tyrell Warren, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Athletic - as it happened
 A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Result: Bastian Schweinsteiger scores in Manchester United rout
Bailly limps off during Man United reserve gameMourinho: 'I rejected offer from China'Rooney's wife 'backs big-money China move'Joyce: 'Scoreline flattered Man Utd'Mourinho slams "nonsense" fixture schedule
Mourinho: 'Young free to leave Man Utd'Mourinho "happy" with Mkhitaryan formMourinho: 'Schweinsteiger is staying'Mourinho hails United for getting job doneTeam News: Schweinsteiger, Rooney start for United
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version