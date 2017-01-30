Eric Bailly limped off the pitch with an ankle knock during Manchester United's Under-23 game against their Everton counterparts on Monday night.

The Ivory Coast centre-back was making his first club appearance of 2017 with the Under-23 side, featuring in the Premier League 2 clash following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Bailly received treatment on the pitch after taking a knock to his ankle before limping off in the 58th minute against Everton Under-23s, and was subsequently replaced by Tyrell Warren.

The 22-year-old had his ankle taped and was able to watch the remainder of the game from the dugout with United later confirming that the injury was "nothing serious".

Bailly featured in all three of Ivory Coast's group games in the Africa Cup of Nations before they crashed out of the competition without winning a match.