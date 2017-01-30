Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen reportedly gives the Manchester United captain the green light to move to the Chinese Super League.

The wife of Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is reportedly happy for her husband to seal a highly-lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.

Over the weekend, it was reported that United manager Jose Mourinho has given Rooney the go ahead to move to the Far East.

Rooney became the North-West outfit's all-time leading scorer when he netted his 250th goal in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City on January 21.

The forward has been at Old Trafford for the past 13 years, but he has struggled for game time this season, starting just eight Premier League matches.

It has been rumoured that the 31-year-old will quit United for a £140m offer in China, and now according to the Daily Star, his wife Coleen Rooney has given her approval.

However, she reportedly intends to remain in the UK to look after the couple's three sons Kai, seven, Klay, three, and one-year old Kit.

Rooney has 18 months remaining on his £250,000-a-week contract at United.