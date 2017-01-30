Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that he turned down a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has turned down the chance to join a Chinese Super League club.

The lucrative Far East has been poaching a number of high-profile players, including Carlos Tevez and Oscar, this month.

Some of the wages being reported are in excess of £500,000 per week for the footballers, and now Mourinho has revealed that he was targeted as well.

Widespread reports have claimed that United's captain Wayne Rooney is considering a move himself, and it appears that Mourinho would not stand in his way.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the Portuguese coach said: "I have already refused a big offer to go to China, but I don't criticise anyone who decides to do it. It's their choice, their life. Only they can decide what they need for their future.

"Other managers in the Premier League have been critical, but I am no critic. I am worried, because they can offer contracts that are impossible to offer in Europe. But, in the end, the player who wants to go is a player that maybe you don't want to keep."

Mourinho took over from Louis van Gaal at United last summer.