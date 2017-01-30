General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: 'I rejected big-money offer from China'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that he turned down a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League.
Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 at 13:10 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has turned down the chance to join a Chinese Super League club.

The lucrative Far East has been poaching a number of high-profile players, including Carlos Tevez and Oscar, this month.

Some of the wages being reported are in excess of £500,000 per week for the footballers, and now Mourinho has revealed that he was targeted as well.

Widespread reports have claimed that United's captain Wayne Rooney is considering a move himself, and it appears that Mourinho would not stand in his way.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the Portuguese coach said: "I have already refused a big offer to go to China, but I don't criticise anyone who decides to do it. It's their choice, their life. Only they can decide what they need for their future.

"Other managers in the Premier League have been critical, but I am no critic. I am worried, because they can offer contracts that are impossible to offer in Europe. But, in the end, the player who wants to go is a player that maybe you don't want to keep."

Mourinho took over from Louis van Gaal at United last summer.

Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen sit in the royal box to watch the men's singles final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Britain's Andy Murray on day thirteen of the 2013 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament at the All
