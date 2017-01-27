Wayne Rooney will reportedly bring his 13-year spell at Manchester United to an end in the summer, with Chinese Super League clubs willing to offer him £1m a week.

The 31-year-old is said to be ready to bow out of Old Trafford in the summer after achieving his long-running ambition of becoming the Red Devils' record scorer.

It is claimed by The Sun that Rooney, who achieved that impressive scoring feat with a late goal against Stoke City last weekend, has been offered as much as £1m a week to make a switch to the Far East.

Ambitious clubs in China are willing to go all out to lure the iconic figure to the league, and after reportedly failing to receive any sort of offer from a Major League Soccer side - his preferred option - Rooney is ready to cash in for what will potentially be a final payday.

England international Rooney has not been first choice for club or country since September, starting just eight league games for United in all, and is now into the final 18 months of his £250,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford.