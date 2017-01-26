Jose Mourinho: "Everybody is available"

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that he has a fully-fit squad for his side's EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Hull City, although the game will come too soon for Eric Bailly.

Marcos Rojo is back in the squad after missing last weekend's 1-1 draw at Stoke City with an illness, but the game will come too soon for Eric Bailly, who is on his way back to the UK after his Gabon side were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night.

"Everybody is available," Mourinho told MUTV. "Bailly didn't arrive yet but his national team had a defeat yesterday and are knocked out of the competition, so he is coming back.

"In this moment everybody is available and my choices will be to try to go with a team that I think can guarantee us a good match."

United enter the game with a two-goal advantage after the first leg at Old Trafford earlier this month.

