Jan 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Jose Mourinho: "Everybody is available"

Marcos Rojo of Manchester United in action on October 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that he has a fully-fit squad for his side's EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Hull City, although the game will come too soon for Eric Bailly.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 13:11 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has a fully-fit squad to choose from for the second leg of his side's EFL Cup semi-final at Hull City tomorrow night.

Marcos Rojo is back in the squad after missing last weekend's 1-1 draw at Stoke City with an illness, but the game will come too soon for Eric Bailly, who is on his way back to the UK after his Gabon side were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night.

"Everybody is available," Mourinho told MUTV. "Bailly didn't arrive yet but his national team had a defeat yesterday and are knocked out of the competition, so he is coming back.

"In this moment everybody is available and my choices will be to try to go with a team that I think can guarantee us a good match."

United enter the game with a two-goal advantage after the first leg at Old Trafford earlier this month.

> Preview: Hull City vs. Manchester United

Anthony Martial of Manchester United reacts after failing to score during against Liverpool at Anfield on January 17, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho 'rejects Martial loan offers'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney reiterates management plans
 Anthony Martial of Manchester United reacts after failing to score during against Liverpool at Anfield on January 17, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'rejects Anthony Martial loan offers'
 Marcos Rojo of Manchester United in action on October 17, 2015
Jose Mourinho: "Everybody is available"
Preview: Hull vs. Manchester UnitedOld Trafford capacity to rise to 88,000?Ferguson: 'Mourinho doing a great job'Griezmann brother hints at Man Utd move?Ferdinand: 'Rooney among Man Utd greats'
Ferguson hails record-breaking RooneyHull City join race to sign Genk winger?Barcelona consider move for Falkirk defender?Man United to begin structural work on Old TraffordReport: Rashford in line for United pay rise
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version