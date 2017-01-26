Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho names a strong XI for Thursday's League Cup semi-final second leg at Hull City.

The Red Devils will take a two-goal advantage into tonight's match following their 2-0 victory at Old Trafford in the first leg.

Mourinho has resisted the temptation to rest a number of his stars, however, with David de Gea, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among those in the starting XI.

There is again no place in the squad for Anthony Martial, but Luke Shaw has returned to the bench for the 20-time English champions, while Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford both start.

As for Hull, Robert Snodgrass is again absent as the midfielder prepares to leave the KCOM Stadium this month.

Oumar Niasse gets his first start following a loan move from Everton this month, however, while Lazar Markovic, who joined the Tigers on loan from Liverpool earlier this week, has been named on the bench.

Youngsters Jarrod Bowen and Josh Tymon have also been handed chances to impress.

Hull City: Marshall; Meyler, Maguire, Dawson, Tymon; Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney; Diomande, Niasse, Bowen

Subs: Kuciak, Robertson, Hernandez, Weir, Evandro, Markovic, Elabdellaoui

Manchester United: De Gea; Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Rojo; Carrick, Herrera; Lingard, Pogba, Rashford; Ibrahimovic

Subs: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rooney

