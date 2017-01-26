Jan 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
0-0
Man UtdManchester United
LIVE

Jones (11')

Team News: Jose Mourinho names strong XI at Hull City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho names a strong XI for Thursday's League Cup semi-final second leg at Hull City.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 19:59 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has named a strong XI for Thursday's League Cup semi-final second leg at Hull City.

The Red Devils will take a two-goal advantage into tonight's match following their 2-0 victory at Old Trafford in the first leg.

Mourinho has resisted the temptation to rest a number of his stars, however, with David de Gea, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic among those in the starting XI.

There is again no place in the squad for Anthony Martial, but Luke Shaw has returned to the bench for the 20-time English champions, while Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford both start.

As for Hull, Robert Snodgrass is again absent as the midfielder prepares to leave the KCOM Stadium this month.

Oumar Niasse gets his first start following a loan move from Everton this month, however, while Lazar Markovic, who joined the Tigers on loan from Liverpool earlier this week, has been named on the bench.

Youngsters Jarrod Bowen and Josh Tymon have also been handed chances to impress.

Hull City: Marshall; Meyler, Maguire, Dawson, Tymon; Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney; Diomande, Niasse, Bowen
Subs: Kuciak, Robertson, Hernandez, Weir, Evandro, Markovic, Elabdellaoui

Manchester United: De Gea; Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Rojo; Carrick, Herrera; Lingard, Pogba, Rashford; Ibrahimovic
Subs: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rooney

Follow Sports Mole's live minute-by-minute commentary of the action here.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
