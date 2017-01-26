United, however, are unbeaten in their last 17 matches across all competition and have never failed to reach the League Cup final after winning the first leg of their semi.

The hosts come into this match looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg at Old Trafford and reach the final of this competition for the first time in their history.

28 min SHOT! Hull win a free kick just outside the United area and this time it is Maloney who goes for goal, but his strike flies a few yards over the crossbar.

26 min CHANCE! Big chance for Hull to get a goal back! Huddlestone hooks a high ball back into the box after an initial corner was cleared, and suddenly Dawson finds himself in a great position inside the box. His first touch is brilliant, but he is denied a second by a fine last-ditch challenge from Smalling. The ball then falls to Niasse, who catches his shot very sweetly, but it is straight at De Gea.

26 min Applause rings around the KCOM Stadium as the clock ticks to 25 minutes and a picture of Ryan Mason comes up on the big screen.

25 min Almost a chance for United as a deep free kick finds Ibrahimovic at the back post. His knock back to Pogba is intercepted, but the ball drops back to Ibrahimovic, who takes it past one defender in the box before flashing a cross into the six-yard box. Diomande is well placed, though, and sorts his feet out in time to clear the danger.

23 min Chance for United to break through Lingard and Pogba, but Hull get back quickly and eventually Niasse brings the United midfielder down to concede a free kick.

21 min The first thing on Marco Silva 's wishlist tonight would most likely have been to ensure his side are still in the tie after 20 minutes, and he can tick that off now. He will be relatively pleased with what he has seen from the hosts so far.

19 min Good defending from Dawson as he steps in to make an important challenge on Ibrahimovic before clearing the danger and taking a knock off Lingard for his troubles.

17 min SHOT! Rojo attempts to do just that as he collects Pogba's pass and goes from goal from 25 yards, but his powerful strike hits Dawson and flashes wide for a corner.

15 min United haven't really got going in this match so far. Their team selection suggested that they would push to kill this game off, but they are yet to trouble Marshall in the Hull goal. Still a long way to go, though.

13 min United win a free kick in a good crossing position at the other end following a foul from Meyler on Rashford, but the delivery goes all the way through for a corner, which comes to nothing.

12 min SAVE! Clucas goes for goal and gets a decent effort on target, but it is too close to De Gea who beats it away. Shortly afterwards Niasse has a potshot from range, but it lacks the power to trouble De Gea.

11 min YELLOW CARD! Good play from Niasse as he skips past a couple of United defenders before being stopped in his tracks by a Phil Jones body check. Jones goes into the book and Hull have a free kick in a good position...

10 min CHANCE! Hull win the first corner of the match and Ibrahimovic is only able to flick it on to the back post. Maguire takes it down on his chest, but then thumps a volley a long way over the crossbar. No more than a half chance, but still our first sight of goal tonight.

9 min The visiting United fans are making their voices heard tonight. There are plenty of them here at the KCOM Stadium and they have not stopped singing so far.

7 min Hull are struggling to get out at the moment, with a few wayward passes allowing United to keep the pressure on inside the home side's half. Still no chances to speak of for either side, though.

5 min United almost get in behind for the first time tonight as Rashford manages to bundle his way through a challenge from Meyler and race inside. He drops the ball back to Pogba, who in turn looks for Herrera, but the defence is quickly out to him.

3 min It is a freezing night in Hull, and this game hasn't quite warmed up in the opening minutes here. Both sides just knocking it about at the back at the moment.

1 min KICKOFF: Here we go! Here we go! Hull City get us underway for the second leg of this EFL Cup semi-final. Can the hosts overturn this two-goal deficit?

7.43pm Right, we're just a couple of minutes away from kickoff at the KCOM Stadium! A reminder that the winner of this tie will set up a showdown with Southampton in the final at Wembley on February 26.

7.41pm These two sides have met on three previous occasions in the League Cup , with United winning all three without conceding a goal. The most recent of those was, of course, the 2-0 win at Old Trafford in the first leg, where Mata and Fellaini built the advantage United bring to the KCOM tonight. These two have met in the Premier League here already this season too, with Marcus Rashford scoring a 92nd-minute winner to hand United a 1-0 win.

7.39pm The Tigers have never beaten United at this particular stadium, though, with the Red Devils winning four and drawing one of their five previous Premier League visits. Indeed, only Arsenal and Chelsea - both six - have visited the KCOM Stadium more often without losing, and you have to go back to Hull's time at Boothferry Park in 1974 for their most recent home win over United.

7.37pm Such a result would fit in with the previous meetings between these two sides, with Hull failing to score in their last four games against United. The Tigers are winless in their last 13 too, losing 12 of those in a dreadful run that stretches all the way back to 1974. In all, Hull have won just five of their 30 meetings with United in all competitions, although four of those wins have come on home soil.

7.35pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the KCOM Stadium, which means that it is time for a prediction! The hosts have no option but to go for this match, which could in turn leave them open to the pace of Rashford and co. If Hull can get the first goal then it could make things very interesting, but I'm going for a 1-0 away victory to send United through to Wembley.

7.33pm The omens are certainly good for another appearance in the final this evening. United have progressed on the three previous occasions in which they have won the first leg of a semi-final in this competition, overcoming Arsenal in 1983, Leeds in 1991 and Sheffield United in 1994. They have also won nine of their past 10 League Cup final second leg matches, with their only defeat coming at the hands of Chelsea in 2004-05 en route to Mourinho's first trophy in English football.

7.31pm Despite United's dominance of English football over the last two decades and more, this is a competition which they have only ever won four times, the most recent of which came in 2010, which was also the last time they reached the final. However, it is a trophy that Jose Mourinho will regard highly. He won it three times during his two spells with Chelsea, and it was actually his first piece of silverware in England when he lifted it 12 years ago.

7.29pm United have also been impressive on the road this season, and they come into this match on an eight-match unbeaten streak on their travels, stretching back to November 3. They had won four consecutive away games before the 1-1 draw with Stoke at the weekend, in which they needed a 94th-minute equaliser from Wayne Rooney, but even after that they still boast a better away record than home record in the Premier League this season.

7.27pm There is still plenty of work to be done for the Red Devils, who remain sixth in the Premier League table, four points off the top four and 14 off leaders Chelsea, but things certainly do seem to be heading in the right direction. The ongoing unbeaten streak proves that they are becoming harder to win against than they have been in recent seasons, and the old Ferguson trademark of late goals seems to be coming back too - 10 of United's last 14 goals in all competitions have come in the 75th minute or later.

7.25pm Hull not only have to beat United tonight, though, they have to do it by more than two goals if they are to avoid extra time and penalties too. Simply winning against Mourinho's side would be an achievement, and it is something no team has managed since the beginning of November. United are currently on a 17-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, winning 12 of those. However, there has been a minor dip in the past couple of weeks, with back-to-back draws following on from nine consecutive wins.

7.23pm Perhaps the most encouraging statistic for Hull this evening is that United have lost four of their last five away League Cup games against fellow top-flight opposition, the most recent of which came against Sunderland in January 2014. They have also not won back-to-back League Cup away games since 2011 - something they have a chance to do this evening following their victory at Northampton Town earlier in this season's competition.

7.21pm United's job certainly isn't done either. Hull have not lost a home match in this competition since August 2011 when they were beaten by Macclesfield in the first round, winning six in a row since then - although they did need penalties on three of those occasions. They also failed to score more than one goal in any of those games, something they will need to do against United tonight if they are to progress. For their part, United simply need to bide their time and pick Hull off tonight, although an early goal would effectively kill the tie off too.

7.19pm This is, however, already Hull's best ever run in this competition, surpassing their quarter-final place last season. The Tigers reached the final of the FA Cup in 2014 and let a two-goal lead slip against Arsenal at Wembley, so they will be desperate not to pass up the chance to reach the home of football once again. The most impressive piece of silverware in their trophy cabinet at the moment is the Third Division title from 1965-66 - not counting the trophy given for winning the Championship playoffs - so reaching the final would be a huge deal for a club like Hull.

7.17pm If things look relatively bleak in the Premier League, their EFL Cup hopes are really hanging by a threat tonight. Of the last 27 teams to have lost the first leg of a semi-final in this competition by two or more goals, 26 of them have failed to overcome that deficit and crashed out, with the exception being Aston Villa in 1993-94. The opposition on that occasion was Tranmere Rovers rather than Manchester United , though, and Villa still needed penalties to get the job done.

7.15pm It is hard to argue against Hull deserving their place down towards the bottom of the table. Only Middlesbrough have scored fewer this season and only Swansea have conceded more, leaving Hull with the worst goal difference in the division - something which could prove important given how tight things are at that end of the table. Their performances are improving, though, and they are no longer an easy touch for any team in the division. A 2-0 defeat against Chelsea last time out did nothing for their survival hopes, of course, but the runaway league leaders struggled at times against the Tigers, who would have been encouraged by their performance.

7.13pm No fewer than 12 of Hull's 16 Premier League points have come at home too, as have 14 of their 20 goals, so it is clear to see that they are significantly better in front of their own fans than they are on the road. That may not quite be enough to save them, though, and while a trip to Wembley would be a huge occasion for a club like Hull, Premier League survival remains the priority. The Tigers are currently 19th in the table, two points from safety, and they face United, Liverpool and Arsenal in their next three league games.

7.11pm One thing that may give the Tigers some optimism is their home form, which has improved as the season has progress. Hull have lost just one of their last eight matches at the KCOM Stadium across all competitions, and their only defeats on home soil all season have come against teams in the top nine of the table. Under Marco Silva they have won two from two here, stringing together back-to-back home wins for the first time this season. Should Hull maintain that 100% record tonight then it would be three in a row for the first time in more than a year.

7.09pm The Tigers have won two of their four outings under Silva so far, which is as many as they managed in their final 17 matches under Mike Phelan across all competitions. They have beaten Swansea in the FA Cup and Bournemouth in the Premier League, and their only defeats under Silva have come at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge. There is, of course, no disgrace in a club of Hull's stature losing against that calibre of opposition, but it doesn't bode too well for tonight's game.

7.07pm The odds are certainly stacked against Hull tonight, and that United team selection will not have done anything to raise the hopes of the home fans this evening, but their chances of overturning the two-goal deficit seem better now than they might have a month or so ago. Mike Phelan did an admirable job in very tricky conditions, but the arrival of Marco Silva as manager seems to have given the club a lift and he has made a good, promising start to his reign.

7.05pm Rojo will start at left-back this evening, but he may not last the whole game in that position with Luke Shaw making his return to the bench. Shaw has struggled with his fitness so far this season, to the point where Mourinho publicly questioned him earlier in the campaign, but he recently returned to training and will be hoping to get a few minutes under his belt this evening. Jones and Smalling resume their centre-back partnership, while Darmian gets a rare start in his preferred right-back role.

7.03pm There is no place in the starting XI for new record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, while the likes of Mata, Mkhitaryan and Martial all miss out too, the latter of whom not even making the squad. In all, Mourinho has made five changes to the side that drew with Stoke last time out, with Michael Carrick among those to return to the side. He is given the armband alongside Herrera in the middle of the park, while further back there is a return from illness for Marcos Rojo.

7.01pm Ibrahimovic is not the only high-profile summer arrival to be included in the United side tonight, with Paul Pogba also retaining his place in the side. The world's most expensive player looks set to feature in a more advanced role than he played in against Stoke, with the United teamsheet suggesting a trio behind Ibrahimovic of Lingard, Pogba and Rashford. The latter of those has struggled to match his heroics from last season just yet, but his pace down the flank could prove to be a problem for a Hull side who look like playing three at the back.

6.59pm As for Manchester United, Mourinho is taking no risks for this evening's match and has named a strong starting XI, which includes Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the line. The Swede has been the star of the show for United so far this season, and Mourinho has resisted the temptation to rest him, safe in the knowledge that a weekend FA Cup tie against Wigan is perhaps a more appropriate game in which to do that.

6.57pm Curtis Davies also misses out with a hamstring injury for the Tigers this evening, while Robert Snodgrass remains out with a muscle problem having seen two bids accepted for him in the past few days. Marshall replaces the rested Jakupovic between the sticks, while Meyler comes into the side for Mason. There is a notable inclusion on the bench too, with Liverpool loanee Lazar Markovic looking to make his debut for the club this evening.

6.55pm One enforced change for Hull is the absence of Ryan Mason, with the midfielder having suffered a fractured skull during a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill at the weekend. There have been positive updates on his progress so far, but Silva said in the build-up to this match that any events on the field are of secondary importance to the wellbeing of Mason. The Hull players can be forgiven for having something bigger on their mind than this evening's game, but the desire to do well for Mason could also spur them on.

6.53pm That is one of seven changes made by manager Marco Silva for tonight's match, with Maguire, Dawson, Huddlestone and Clucas the only players to retain their places from the defeat at Stamford Bridge. That is perhaps a hint that Silva sees this as a particularly tough one to turn around and is taking the opportunity to rest his players for the Premier League relegation battle. The likes of Maloney and Diomande will be eager to prove their worth, though, while youngsters Tymon and Bowen should bring plenty of desire to the Hull side.

6.51pm What can we make of those two teams, then? Well, the headline news as far as Hull are concerned is the inclusion of Oumar Niasse up front, with the former Everton flop being handed his full Hull debut this evening. He made his first appearance since his January move during the defeat to Chelsea last time out but gets an opportunity to show what he can do from the start here, replacing Hernandez in the starting XI.

6.49pm MAN UTD SUBS: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rooney

6.49pm MAN UTD STARTING XI: De Gea; Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Rojo; Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Pogba, Rashford; Ibrahimovic

6.47pm HULL SUBS: Kuciak, Robertson, Hernandez, Elabdellaoui, Weir, Evandro, Markovic

6.47pm HULL STARTING XI: Marshall; Maguire, Dawson, Tymon; Meyler, Huddlestone, Clucas, Maloney, Diomande, Bowen; Niasse