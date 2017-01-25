New Transfer Talk header

Anthony Martial of Manchester United reacts after failing to score during against Liverpool at Anfield on January 17, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly rules out a loan exit for Anthony Martial amid reported interest from Sevilla.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly ruled out a loan deal for forward Anthony Martial this month.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a switch to La Liga title challengers Sevilla in recent days but according to The Express, Mourinho is adamant that he will not lose any more key players this month following the sale of Memphis Depay to Lyon last week.

Martial was dropped for last weekend's 1-1 draw at Stoke City and has been forced to battle with Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford for a place in Mourinho's starting XI for much of this season.

The Frenchman is expected to earn a recall for the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final at Hull City tomorrow, however, as United look to build upon their 2-0 first-leg advantage.

Martial moved to Old Trafford from Lyon in September 2015 and has scored 13 goals in 44 Premier League appearances for the side.

Sevilla's midfielder Iborra celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match RC Deportivo de la Coruna vs Sevilla FC at the Municipal de Riazor stadium in La Coruna on December 5, 2015. The match ended with a 1-1 draw.
