Lyon announce Memphis Depay capture

French side Lyon have announced that they have completed the signing of Memphis Depay from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has penned a deal worth around £16m and United are thought to have inserted a buy-back clause into the contract.

Présentation de @Memphis à 14h45 au Groupama OL Training Center, en compagnie de Jean-Michel Aulas et Bruno Genesio.

📺 @OLTV_officiel pic.twitter.com/VUg7Z55bsC — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) January 20, 2017

Confirming the news on Twitter, Depay paid tribute to a number of his United teammates, describing skipper Wayne Rooney as a "legend" and telling David de Gea: "Always felt safe with you."

He added: "Thanks for all the memories during my time as a Red Devil. I will never forget all your support at @ManUtd."

Speaking about Depay's exit this afternoon, United manager Jose Mourinho told reporters: "He was a fantastic professional, so if somebody thinks that he didn't work [for us] because he's not a great professional, that's totally wrong.

"If I can find a reason, it is to say he is a player from one position where we have overbooking. He is a winger and wingers is what we have more of. It's a position where it is difficult to have chances, to be the next choice, because it's a position where we have no problems."

Depay joined United under former boss Louis van Gaal in 2015 from PSV for an initial fee of £25m but had made just four substitute league appearances under Mourinho this term.