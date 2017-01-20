New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lyon announce Memphis Depay capture

Lyon announce that they have signed Memphis Depay from Manchester United.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 13:03 UK

French side Lyon have announced that they have completed the signing of Memphis Depay from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has penned a deal worth around £16m and United are thought to have inserted a buy-back clause into the contract.


Confirming the news on Twitter, Depay paid tribute to a number of his United teammates, describing skipper Wayne Rooney as a "legend" and telling David de Gea: "Always felt safe with you."

He added: "Thanks for all the memories during my time as a Red Devil. I will never forget all your support at @ManUtd."

Speaking about Depay's exit this afternoon, United manager Jose Mourinho told reporters: "He was a fantastic professional, so if somebody thinks that he didn't work [for us] because he's not a great professional, that's totally wrong.

"If I can find a reason, it is to say he is a player from one position where we have overbooking. He is a winger and wingers is what we have more of. It's a position where it is difficult to have chances, to be the next choice, because it's a position where we have no problems."

Depay joined United under former boss Louis van Gaal in 2015 from PSV for an initial fee of £25m but had made just four substitute league appearances under Mourinho this term.

Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Lyon confirm "agreement in principle" for Depay
>
View our homepages for Memphis Depay, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, David de Gea, Wayne Rooney, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho hints at further Manchester United departures
 Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Lyon announce Memphis Depay capture
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Jose Mourinho open to future Memphis Depay return
Preview: Stoke vs. Manchester UnitedYoung offered '£16m after tax' in ChinaMan United keen on Monaco midfielder Silva?Bailly: 'I want to retire at Man Utd'Ashley Young: 'I must eat chips in pairs'
Sergio Romero 'wanted by Boca Juniors'Shaw's agent "angry" over exit rumoursMan United replace Real Madrid in rich listSimeone "not surprised" by Griezmann talkLyon confirm "agreement in principle" for Depay
> Manchester United Homepage
More Lyon News
Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Lyon announce Memphis Depay capture
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Jose Mourinho open to future Memphis Depay return
 Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Lyon confirm "agreement in principle" to sign Mephis Depay
Man United, Lyon 'agree Depay deal'Mourinho 'halves Adnan Januzaj valuation'United 'reject £13m Memphis Depay bid'PSG considering bid for United attacker?Mourinho: 'Depay bid far from reasonable'
Lyon confirm Depay as top transfer targetReport: Lyon only club in for DepaySunderland 'to resist Januzaj interest'Report: Lyon want Adnan JanuzajLyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'
> Lyon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version