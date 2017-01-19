Manchester United defender Eric Bailly says that he wants to spend the rest of his career at the club.

The 22-year-old only moved to Old Trafford last summer and has seen his starting opportunities limited in recent months by injury and his participation in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Bailly has already seen enough to make him want to retire at Old Trafford and has set his sights on becoming a legend at the club.

"Hopefully I can play in Manchester all my life. I'm very happy here because it is such a great club. It's such an honour to play for United and I hope I can continue giving my best to become a great player in this club," Bailly told Sport360.

"It's difficult to claim the position of being a first-team player, but I have to enjoy every minute I get because it's a wonderful club and I'm very happy to be there and to be part of it. I'm happy to be at such a big club. I never dreamed a better dream than playing for Man United. Hopefully I can enjoy every bit of it every day.

"There are a lot of new players and the coach is new. Now we are noting that the team is gelling together and creating a good atmosphere, and we are having the results too. We know that with a coach like [Jose] Mourinho, he can bring the best out of players, so I'm very confident that this team can go further. The players are getting a good understanding both on and off the pitch."

United are currently on a 16-match unbeaten streak heading into Saturday's Premier League clash with Stoke City.