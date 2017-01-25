General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Old Trafford capacity to rise to 88,000?

A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United reportedly consider proposals to expand capacity to 88,000 supporters.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 10:53 UK

Manchester United are reportedly considering proposals to increase the capacity of Old Trafford to 88,000.

The move would make the iconic stadium the second biggest at club level in Europe, behind only Barcelona's Nou Camp, which can house 99,354 spectators.

According to the Daily Mail, the increase of more than 12,000 seats would begin with an additional 7,500 in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand, followed by the addition of quadrants in the two corners of the stand.

United managing director Richard Arnold told the newspaper that the club is "acutely aware" of the need to increase Old Trafford's capacity, while sources told BBC Sport that there are "no immediate plans" for expansion.

Yesterday the club confirmed that it has commenced structural work at Old Trafford in order to increase seating for disabled supporters.

