Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Jose Mourinho is doing a great job'

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson believes that the club are moving in the right direction under Jose Mourinho.
Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has praised the progress made by Jose Mourinho during his time in charge of the club so far.

David Moyes and Louis van Gaal failed to maintain United's place at the top of English football following Ferguson's retirement in 2013, but under Mourinho the team are currently enjoying a 17-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

The Red Devils still sit sixth in the table and 14 points adrift of leaders Chelsea, but Ferguson is confident that they are heading in the right direction.

"I think he has done really well. It is like a player coming to Manchester United. It is not easy coming and transforming the club's fortunes from my time, it is not easy. I thought Louis van Gaal did a good job and I think Jose is doing a great job. He has got to grips with the club - you can see that. The team is playing really well and he has been very unlucky," he told BBC Sport.

"He has had six draws I think, 1-1 - and every game he has battered that team. I think without all of those draws, they would be challenging Chelsea. That is the unfortunate part, but he has got to live with that but I think he will be inspired by the progress of the team. I think Jose is finding solutions now. There was a period earlier in the season when he wasn't getting the decisions and his emotions boiled over.

"You see him now - he is calm and in control. That is the obvious observation I am making of the team now. The team is mirroring its manager. It is playing with great energy, determination and will to win, which I think is really important."

United's next match sees them face Hull City at the KCOM Stadium in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Alex Ferguson congratulates Wayne Rooney upon winning the Premier League title in May 2013.
Ferguson hails record-breaking Rooney
