Old Trafford is to undergo structural work to bring the disabled seating provision up to the required standard, with 2,600 season ticket holders being affected.

Manchester United have outlined plans to relocate a "significant number of stakeholders" at Old Trafford as they look to increase disabled seating inside the ground.

The structural work on the Theatre of Dreams will take around three years and affect 2,600 season ticket holders.

Disabled seating will rise by 300 to bring the provision up to the required standard, with the seating curved behind the East Stand goal and into the South and North Stands.

Eight-hundred fans will be relocated prior to next season and a further 1,600 then moved over the following two years.

A club statement read: "In recent years, the club has introduced designated areas where wheelchair users can sit alongside friends and family, was one of the first in the country to install a Changing Places facility, while our Ability Suite remains the best accessibility lounge in any UK sports stadium, over a decade after its initial introduction.

"We have worked openly and continuously for over a year with the EHRC, MUDSA, architects and a significant number of stakeholders, including Level Playing Field, supporters' groups and the club's Fans' Forum, to make sure that these improvements take into consideration all affected fans. It is also the fastest way to implement the changes and minimises the number of season ticket holders that will have to be moved.

"We know that many of the affected season ticket holders have held their seats for decades and it will be a sacrifice to give them up. But we also know that the vast majority will understand and support this expansion. We are committed to finding a new home for every season ticket holder, either in an equivalent area, or if they choose a better seat, our goodwill package will ensure they pay no more in the first season for having to move."

A survey by BBC Sport in 2014 found that Man United only offered 43% of the recommended number of wheelchair spaces.