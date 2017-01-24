Antoine Griezmann's brother hints at Manchester United move?

The brother of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann fuels speculation of a move to Manchester United by posting a picture of Old Trafford on Twitter.




The brother of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has seemingly hinted at a future move to Manchester United.

Griezmann has been heavily linked with a big-money switch to Jose Mourinho's side in recent weeks, with the reported summer deal expected to rival the world-record fee United paid for Paul Pogba last summer.

Atletico have moved to deny the rumours, but Antoine's brother Theo Griezmann has since fuelled the speculation by posting a picture of Old Trafford on Twitter without an explanation.


Griezmann, who was third in the Ballon d'Or voting behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi last year, has reportedly been promised United's famous number seven shirt should he move to Manchester.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
