The brother of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann fuels speculation of a move to Manchester United by posting a picture of Old Trafford on Twitter.

The brother of Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has seemingly hinted at a future move to Manchester United.

Griezmann has been heavily linked with a big-money switch to Jose Mourinho's side in recent weeks, with the reported summer deal expected to rival the world-record fee United paid for Paul Pogba last summer.

Atletico have moved to deny the rumours, but Antoine's brother Theo Griezmann has since fuelled the speculation by posting a picture of Old Trafford on Twitter without an explanation.

Griezmann, who was third in the Ballon d'Or voting behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi last year, has reportedly been promised United's famous number seven shirt should he move to Manchester.