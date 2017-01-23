Manchester United and Chelsea will reportedly go head to head in an effort to tempt Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this summer, with the bidding set to go as high as £172m.

Manchester United and Chelsea will go head to head in an effort to sign Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale this summer, according to a report in Spain.

The 27-year-old, who moved to the Bernabeu from Tottenham Hotspur in September 2013 for a then-world record fee of £85m, committed to a new six-year deal last October amid reported interest from United.

According to Don Balon, however, Bale's new contract has failed to deter United and current Premier League leaders Chelsea, who are prepared to spend as much as £172m to bring the striker back to England before next season.

United broke the transfer record set by Bale last summer when they paid £89m to bring Paul Pogba back to the club, and manager Jose Mourinho is believed to have significant funds at his disposal this summer in order to make another marquee signing.

During his time with Madrid, Bale has won the Champions League twice, as well as domestic competition the Copa del Rey, and is on course to complete his Spanish set this year if Madrid go on to win the title.