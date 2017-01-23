New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United, Chelsea in '£172m Gareth Bale battle'

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United and Chelsea will reportedly go head to head in an effort to tempt Gareth Bale from Real Madrid this summer, with the bidding set to go as high as £172m.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 15:06 UK

Manchester United and Chelsea will go head to head in an effort to sign Real Madrid striker Gareth Bale this summer, according to a report in Spain.

The 27-year-old, who moved to the Bernabeu from Tottenham Hotspur in September 2013 for a then-world record fee of £85m, committed to a new six-year deal last October amid reported interest from United.

According to Don Balon, however, Bale's new contract has failed to deter United and current Premier League leaders Chelsea, who are prepared to spend as much as £172m to bring the striker back to England before next season.

United broke the transfer record set by Bale last summer when they paid £89m to bring Paul Pogba back to the club, and manager Jose Mourinho is believed to have significant funds at his disposal this summer in order to make another marquee signing.

During his time with Madrid, Bale has won the Champions League twice, as well as domestic competition the Copa del Rey, and is on course to complete his Spanish set this year if Madrid go on to win the title.

Would Gareth Bale be worth a £172m fee?

Yes
No
Yes
30.8%
No
69.2%
Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Read Next:
Griezmann 'promised United No.7 shirt'
>
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Manchester United, Chelsea in '£172m Gareth Bale battle'
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho would not stop Wayne Rooney moving to China
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reacts after giving away a penalty during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United players 'facing big pay cut next season'
Griezmann 'promised United No.7 shirt'Jose Mourinho 'axes United's ball boys'Rooney 'offered £1m-a-week China move'Rooney: 'I have utmost respect for Charlton'Hughes "disappointed" with United draw
Ferguson praises "great servant" RooneyCharlton "delighted" for Wayne RooneyJose Mourinho: "We have too many draws"Jose Mourinho hails "legend" Wayne RooneyRooney: 'Goals record a great honour'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Manchester United, Chelsea in '£172m Gareth Bale battle'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Result: Chelsea extend lead at top of Premier League table with win over Hull City
Didier Drogba shelves Australian moveGary Cahill visits Mason in hospitalEverton eyeing Ivanovic swoop?Cahill: 'I see a healthy gap for us'Conte: 'I hope this ends Costa speculation'
Antonio Conte 'pleased' for Diego CostaSilva frustrated by "cheap" goalCahill "delighted" to have Costa backTeam News: Costa back for ChelseaCourtois: Diego Costa rumours "not nice"
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Manchester United, Chelsea in '£172m Gareth Bale battle'
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Borussia Dortmund beat Real Madrid to signing of teenage striker Alexander Isak
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Dele Alli made top summer target for Real Madrid
Ramos: 'We need supporters to stick by us'Result: Ramos leads Real back to winning waysLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Malaga - as it happenedNew Bernabeu to feature hotel, mallAspas plays down Ramos 'spit incident'
Courtois 'planning Real Madrid move'Man United replace Real Madrid in rich listResult: Madrid shocked by Celta in Copa first legReal Madrid back in for David de Gea?Costa move 'scuppered by rule change'
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version