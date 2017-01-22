General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United players 'facing big pay cut next season'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reacts after giving away a penalty during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester United will cut the wages paid to Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic by a quarter if they miss out on Champions League qualification.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 10:43 UK

Manchester United will reportedly cut their players' wages by 25 per cent next season if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Red Devils face a real battle to hold down a spot in the Premier League's top four, as they currently sit in sixth place following a 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

According to The Sun, deals have been structured so that a quarter of the players' weekly wages are taken away if they miss out on qualification for European football's elite club competition.

That could mean the United stars who missed out on a place in this year's competition have already seen their pay packet's reduced, but it would not have affected the salaries of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba who joined in the summer.

It is claimed that world-record signing Pogba currently earns £290,000 a week at Old Trafford, while top scorer Ibrahimovic is on £220,000.

A United source is quoted by the publication as saying: "The squad has reductions built in to protect from a drop in revenue."

The Red Devils will also see their kit deal with adidas cut by 30 per cent - roughly £22.5m - if they fail to qualify for the Champions League for a second season running.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the bet365 Stadium on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Hughes "disappointed" with United draw
>
View our homepages for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reacts after giving away a penalty during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United players 'facing big pay cut next season'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a shot during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Live Commentary: Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Lyon announce Memphis Depay capture
Rooney 'offered £1m-a-week China move'Rooney: 'I have utmost respect for Charlton'Hughes "disappointed" with United drawFerguson praises "great servant" RooneyCharlton "delighted" for Wayne Rooney
Jose Mourinho: "We have too many draws"Jose Mourinho hails "legend" Wayne RooneyRooney: 'Goals record a great honour'Result: Rooney breaks record to save Man UnitedTeam News: Four changes for United
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Bournemouth2275103239-726
12Burnley2182112331-826
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand