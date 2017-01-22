A report claims that Manchester United will cut the wages paid to Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic by a quarter if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils face a real battle to hold down a spot in the Premier League's top four, as they currently sit in sixth place following a 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

According to The Sun, deals have been structured so that a quarter of the players' weekly wages are taken away if they miss out on qualification for European football's elite club competition.

That could mean the United stars who missed out on a place in this year's competition have already seen their pay packet's reduced, but it would not have affected the salaries of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba who joined in the summer.

It is claimed that world-record signing Pogba currently earns £290,000 a week at Old Trafford, while top scorer Ibrahimovic is on £220,000.

A United source is quoted by the publication as saying: "The squad has reductions built in to protect from a drop in revenue."

The Red Devils will also see their kit deal with adidas cut by 30 per cent - roughly £22.5m - if they fail to qualify for the Champions League for a second season running.