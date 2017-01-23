Borussia Dortmund beat Real Madrid to the signature of Swedish youngster Alexander Isak from AIK.

Borussia Dortmund have swooped in to sign Real Madrid target Alexander Isak from AIK Fotboll.

The 17-year-old was thought to be on the verge of joining the Spanish giants on a five-year deal, but the Sweden international has opted for Thomas Tuchel's side at the Westfalenstadion.

Borussia Dortmund verpflichtet Alexander Isak // Borussia Dortmund sign striker Alexander Isak #welcomeisak #bvb pic.twitter.com/TCBIqGfhOv — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 23, 2017

The starlet, who is said to have cost Dortmund £8m, arrives in the Bundesliga highly rated having scored 10 goals in 24 appearances in Sweden's Allsvenskan league.

"Alexander Isak is a high calibre young talent who was wanted by numerous top European clubs," The Mirror quotes Dortmund's general manager Michael Zorc as saying. "We are very glad that he has decided to join Borussia Dortmund."

Isak, who became Sweden's youngest goalscorer ever after making his senior international debut last week, broke through AIK's academy just last year.