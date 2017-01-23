New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Borussia Dortmund beat Real Madrid to signing of teenage striker Alexander Isak

Borussia Dortmund beat Real Madrid to the signature of Swedish youngster Alexander Isak from AIK.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:35 UK

Borussia Dortmund have swooped in to sign Real Madrid target Alexander Isak from AIK Fotboll.

The 17-year-old was thought to be on the verge of joining the Spanish giants on a five-year deal, but the Sweden international has opted for Thomas Tuchel's side at the Westfalenstadion.

The starlet, who is said to have cost Dortmund £8m, arrives in the Bundesliga highly rated having scored 10 goals in 24 appearances in Sweden's Allsvenskan league.

"Alexander Isak is a high calibre young talent who was wanted by numerous top European clubs," The Mirror quotes Dortmund's general manager Michael Zorc as saying. "We are very glad that he has decided to join Borussia Dortmund."

Isak, who became Sweden's youngest goalscorer ever after making his senior international debut last week, broke through AIK's academy just last year.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Read Next:
Aubameyang puts end to Madrid speculation
>
View our homepages for Alexander Isak, Michael Zorc, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Malaga - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Dele Alli made top summer target for Real Madrid
 Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
Sergio Ramos: 'Real Madrid players need supporters to stick by us'
Dortmund beat Real to Isak signatureResult: Ramos leads Real back to winning waysNew Bernabeu to feature hotel, mallAspas plays down Ramos 'spit incident'Courtois 'planning Real Madrid move'
Man United replace Real Madrid in rich listResult: Madrid shocked by Celta in Copa first legReal Madrid back in for David de Gea?Costa move 'scuppered by rule change'Sampaoli: 'Sevilla in La Liga title race'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Borussia Dortmund beat Real Madrid to signing of teenage striker Alexander Isak
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang puts end to Real Madrid speculation
 Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Thomas Tuchel: 'No January move for Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem'
Tuchel "relaxed" over new Dortmund dealBVB to move for Arsenal youngster Zelalem?Liverpool, Dortmund fans win FIFA awardResult: Dortmund claim easy win over PSVLive Commentary: Dortmund 4-1 PSV - as it happened
Mahrez named African Footballer of the YearChinese side 'make £127m Aubameyang bid'Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'Real Madrid 'no longer pursuing Aubameyang'Man City, Barcelona to lock horns over Weigl?
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More AIK Fotboll News
Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel looks on prior the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015
Borussia Dortmund beat Real Madrid to signing of teenage striker Alexander Isak
 General view of a Chelsea Football Club sign during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge on November 1, 2014
Chelsea lead race to sign Swedish prospect Alexander Isak?
 Sports Mole logo
Report: 90 scouts watch in-demand Alexander Isak
AIK: 'Alexander Isak will be costly'Video: Fan violence mars Stockholm derbyEtuhu makes Sweden switchBahoui focused on AIKAIK Fotboll deny Quaison offers
Fulham tracking AIK defender?Result: Henriquez salvages United drawLive Commentary: AIK Fotboll 1-1 Manchester United - as it happenedVidic returns to Man United squadRooney misses Sweden trip
> AIK Fotboll Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid18134148173143
2Sevilla19133342251742
3Barcelona19125251173441
4Atletico MadridAtletico19105434161835
5Real Sociedad1911263125635
6Villarreal1987426141231
7Athletic Bilbao198562421329
8Celta Vigo198382933-427
9Espanyol196852526-126
10EibarEibar197572528-326
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves195861720-323
13Real Betis196492030-1022
14Malaga195682733-621
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194782429-519
17Leganes194691531-1618
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1934121937-1813
19Granada1917111642-2610
20Osasuna1916122042-229
> Full Version