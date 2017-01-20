Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo rules out the possibility of selling reported Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann.

The 25-year-old has been increasingly linked with a big-money move to Old Trafford in the summer, with some reports even claiming that he has already agreed personal terms with the club.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an interest in the France international, whose release clause stands at €100m (£86m), but Cerezo is confident that he will not be leaving.

"There are many offers. I don't know what will come of Manchester United's interest. What I can say though is that Griezmann will be an Atlético player for a long time," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph.

Griezmann, who has scored 69 goals in 132 games for Atletico, finished third in the voting for the 2016 Ballon d'Or.