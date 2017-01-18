New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antoine Griezmann 'agrees wages, shirt number ahead of Manchester United move'

Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Antoine Griezmann reportedly agrees wages and his shirt number ahead of a big-money summer move to Manchester United from Atletico Madrid.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 09:43 UK

Antoine Griezmann has reportedly already reached an agreement over salary and his squad number ahead of a proposed summer move to Manchester United.

The Atletico Madrid star has been heavily linked with the Red Devils for some time, with manager Jose Mourinho keen to bolster his attacking threat.

According to The Independent, the 25-year-old has verbally agreed the finer details of the transfer, which is likely to include a staggering fee due to the forward's €100m (£86.7m) release clause.

United broke the world record last summer by re-signing Paul Pogba from Juventus for £89m, and it is believed that they are willing to pay out another hefty sum for Griezmann, who has scored 12 goals and produced six assists in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

The report adds that the opportunity to play with France teammate Pogba has increased Griezmann's desire to move to Old Trafford.

Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Read Next:
Griezmann 'set for £100m United switch'
>
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'agrees wages, shirt number ahead of Manchester United move'
 Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'halves Adnan Januzaj valuation'
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United appoint counter-terrorism manager
Louis van Gaal: 'I have not retired'Man Utd 'monitoring Flamengo youngster'Vidic hails "incredible" IbrahimovicVidic: 'Man Utd are out of title race'Real Madrid back in for David de Gea?
Phil Jones: 'Mourinho believes in me'Sheffield United sign Man Utd youngsterQPR 'interested in Man Utd midfielder'Rashford hoping to emulate Ibrahimovic, RooneyMan Utd trigger Valencia extension clause
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'agrees wages, shirt number ahead of Manchester United move'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid 'monitoring Diego Costa situation'
 Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'set for £100m Manchester United switch'
Big three kept apart in Copa last eightPL trio interested in Atletico winger?Spurs 'consider Nico Gaitan swoop'Atletico to swoop for Alexis Sanchez?Ronaldo, Messi up for FIFA award
Griezmann hails composed Atletico displayResult: Atletico beat Eibar to regain fourthLive Commentary: Eibar 0-2 Atletico - as it happenedArsenal interested in Antoine Griezmann?Saul Niguez: 'I have lacked consistency'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version