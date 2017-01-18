Antoine Griezmann reportedly agrees wages and his shirt number ahead of a big-money summer move to Manchester United from Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann has reportedly already reached an agreement over salary and his squad number ahead of a proposed summer move to Manchester United.

The Atletico Madrid star has been heavily linked with the Red Devils for some time, with manager Jose Mourinho keen to bolster his attacking threat.

According to The Independent, the 25-year-old has verbally agreed the finer details of the transfer, which is likely to include a staggering fee due to the forward's €100m (£86.7m) release clause.

United broke the world record last summer by re-signing Paul Pogba from Juventus for £89m, and it is believed that they are willing to pay out another hefty sum for Griezmann, who has scored 12 goals and produced six assists in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

The report adds that the opportunity to play with France teammate Pogba has increased Griezmann's desire to move to Old Trafford.