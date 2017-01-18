New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United show fresh interest in Ajax youngster?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
A report claims that teenage Ajax forward Kasper Dolberg, a confirmed target for Manchester City, is also high on Manchester United's summer wishlist
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 19:40 UK

Manchester United have added young Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg to their summer transfer shortlist, according to a report.

The Red Devils are understood to have kept a close eye on the teenager in the past with an eye on making an approach during the January window.

United boss Jose Mourinho is now likely to wait until the end of the season before placing a bid, although that could mean fending off potential competition from rivals Manchester City, who are also interested in the 19-year-old.

The Mirror claims that Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann remains Mourinho's top summer target, but Dolberg - spotted by the same scout that unearthed Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Christian Eriksen - is also high on the list.

Dolberg has scored 11 goals in 26 outings for Ajax this season, including a hat-trick against NEC inside just 18 minutes at the tail end of last year, and is under contract with the Dutch giants until 2021.

Read Next:
Report: Man United scout Ajax youngster
expand