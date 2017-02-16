Feb 16, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney misses training ahead of Europa League tie

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney misses training ahead of Thursday's Europa League tie against Saint-Etienne.
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney was absent from training on Wednesday ahead of tomorrow's Europa League last-32 tie against Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford.

The England skipper made the bench for United's 2-0 win over Watford after missing their 3-0 triumph over Leicester City the previous week.

Rooney has struggled for starts this season, making just eight in the Premier League, and he has not been named in Jose Mourinho's first XI since mid-January.

The 31-year-old appears to be a doubt for Thursday's first leg after he missed today's training session, while Michael Carrick was also not involved, according to The Mirror.

Phil Jones was another absentee as he continues to nurse a hamstring problem.

St Etienne's French forward Florentin Pogba (R) during the Europa League football match AS Saint-Etienne against FC Internazionale Milan on November 6, 2014
