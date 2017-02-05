Feb 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Drinkwater (5'), Fuchs (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mkhitaryan (42'), Ibrahimovic (44'), Mata (49')
Mata (28'), Herrera (55'), Pogba (56')

Result: Manchester United cruise past Leicester City to close gap on top four

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United close the gap on the top four to just two points courtesy of a convincing 3-0 victory over troubled champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 18:04 UK

Manchester United have closed the gap on the top four to just two points courtesy of a comfortable 3-0 win over troubled champions Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this evening.

Quickfire goals either side of half time from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata ensured that the visitors ended a run of three consecutive draws in the Premier League, leaving Leicester just one point clear of the relegation zone.

United were able to make the most of defeats for Arsenal and Liverpool yesterday, but the game got off to a slow start and Marcos Rojo's half-volley which drew a routine stop from Kasper Schmeichel was the closest either side came in the opening 20 minutes.

The uneventful and uninspiring start to the match convinced United manager Jose Mourinho to slightly alter his system after 20 minutes, and that allowed the visitors to gain an element of control over proceedings.

The first clear chance of the game arrived shortly afterwards when Mkhitaryan delivered a cross from the right following a sweeping team move, but Marcus Rashford could not keep his half-volley down having found space inside the area.

Rashford threatened again with 10 minutes left of the first half when Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba combined to find the youngster, but this time Schmeichel reacted quickly to make a smart save down low to his right, keeping out the drive at his near post.

Having held their own for the majority of the first half, though, Leicester saw the game slip away from them courtesy of two goals in the space of just 88 seconds shortly before the break as United suddenly sparked into life.

It was Mkhitaryan who provided the piece of quality the game had been lacking up to that point in order to break the deadlock, beating Robert Huth to the ball just inside the Leicester half before racing through on goal and firing past Schmeichel.

One quickly became two as United took control of the game from nowhere, with Ibrahimovic scoring his 20th of the season when he swept a low Antonio Valencia cross through the legs of Wes Morgan and past a helpless Schmeichel - a goal which saw the Swede become the oldest player to score 15 times in a single Premier League campaign.

United scored three times in the space of seven minutes on their way to a 4-1 win over Leicester in the reverse fixture, and they repeated that feat either side of half time as they picked up where they left off upon the restart.

It took just four minutes for the visitors to add their third of the afternoon as Mata played a one-two with Mkhitaryan before sweeping the ball past the keeper at his near post having been left by Christian Fuchs and played onside by Morgan.

United could have had a fourth just three minutes later as Leicester continued to collapse, with Rashford racing on to a through-ball before seeing his low drive across goal turned behind by Schmeichel.

The Foxes came up with a rare attacking moment of their own shortly before the hour mark when Riyad Mahrez rippled the side-netting with a free kick, but United were soon back on the front foot and Mata should have doubled his personal tally when he beat the offside trap only to lift a tame finish into the arms of the keeper.

United's blitz either side of half time meant that they were able to play the rest of the match almost at walking pace as they knocked the ball around comfortably, and they nearly added a fourth with seven minutes remaining when Mkhitaryan fired over from just inside the area.

Leicester avoided any further damage, but still became the first top-flight champions to fall to four consecutive league defeats since Liverpool in 1982-83, while they are now the first side in Premier League history to have failed to score in their opening five matches of a calendar year.

It is also the first time the Foxes have fallen to consecutive home league defeats for two years, leaving them just one point clear of the relegation zone and only two off bottom following wins for Sunderland and Hull City yesterday.

United, meanwhile, extend their unbeaten run to 15 matches - the best current streak of any team in Europe's top five leagues - to move within two points of the Champions League places and only one behind fifth-placed Liverpool.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho snubs talk of "impossible deals"
>
View our homepages for Marcos Rojo, Kasper Schmeichel, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jose Mourinho, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Robert Huth, Antonio Valencia, Wes Morgan, Juan Mata, Christian Fuchs, Riyad Mahrez, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United will keep fighting for top four place'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Manchester United cruise past Leicester City to close gap on top four
PSG 'ready to move for Anthony Martial'Team News: Rooney left out of Man United squadMourinho hints at Michael Carrick exitMourinho: 'United can no longer raid rivals'Sanchez to replace Griezmann at Atletico?
United agree deal to sign Benfica defender?United to sell Martial to fund Griezmann signing?Kane: 'Rashford needs chances at Man United'Evra "was very close" to Man United returnRonald Koeman: 'Man United can be caught'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Leicester City News
Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Manchester United cruise past Leicester City to close gap on top four
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Team News: Wayne Rooney left out of Manchester United squad
Ranieri: 'Leicester affected by anxiety'Ranieri: 'Leicester fairytale is over'Report: 'Growing unrest' at LeicesterHuth: 'We must be honest with ourselves'Mourinho hails 'world's best' Ranieri
Ranieri confident Ulloa will play again for FoxesRanieri: 'No panic for Leicester'Ulloa 'will not go on strike at Leicester'Ranieri unhappy with 'clear handball'Leicester confirm Wague loan signing
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand