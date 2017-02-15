Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says that he wants to reach double figures in his goal tally before the season is out.

The Spaniard is currently United's second-highest scorer with nine goals to his name, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is leading the way on 20.

It was initially thought that Mata had an uncertain future under manager Jose Mourinho due to him being sold by the Portuguese coach at Chelsea.

However, he has impressed over the course of the campaign, starting 14 Premier League games, and now he wants to add to his goalscoring prowess.

"I'm happy with my goals total. I've got nine so far and hopefully I can score many more between now and the end of the season, and then look back on a really good season," Mata told United Review.

"So far in February that amount of goals for a midfielder is not bad. I haven't set a target but hopefully I can do it again and have 10 goals for three seasons in a row."

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games but they reside sixth in the table.