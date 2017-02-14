New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to hold showdown talks this week'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
A report claims that Jose Mourinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will discuss the striker's future later this week, amid claims that he could leave Old Trafford in the summer.
Jose Mourinho will hold talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic later this week over his long-term future at Manchester United, according to a report.

The 35-year-old has adapted well to the Premier League since joining as a free agent last summer, scoring 15 goals in the top flight and 20 overall.

Ibrahimovic has remained coy when asked to comment on his plans beyond the summer, though manager Mourinho claims that he is "totally convinced" the striker will remain at Old Trafford.

It is claimed by The Sun that a number of teams in Major League Soccer and the Chinese Super League are interested in signing the former Paris Saint-Germain ace, and United want to know whether he intends to take up the offer of a 12-month contract extension as they begin to plan for the summer transfer window.

A United source is quoted as saying: "Jose and Zlatan are expected to sit down in the next few days to find out intentions on both sides. Jose is very confident he will stay for another year, but the interest from abroad is worrying the powers that be.

"The budgets are already being set and the pencil pushers want to know what money is going into what pot. They want to put it to bed and he know there is enough respect between Jose and the player to now lay cards on the table."

Mourinho's top summer target is understood to be Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, who is valued at around the £80m mark.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
