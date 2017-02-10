Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann will reportedly only consider a move to Manchester United if they can secure Champions League football for next season.

Antoine Griezmann has reportedly suggested that he will only consider a move to Manchester United if they are able to secure Champions League football.

In recent weeks, it has been claimed that United have identified the Atletico Madrid attacker as their number-one target for the summer, and it has been suggested that the Premier League giants will hand the French international their famous number seven shirt.

However, according to The Sun, Griezmann will only entertain a lucrative switch at the end of the season if United can earn a return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that United are prepared to make Griezmann the highest-paid player in their history, but it appears that the 25-year-old will only be swayed by participation in European football's premier competition.

United currently sit two points adrift of a top-four place in the Premier League table, while they will also qualify for next season's Champions League if they can win the Europa League.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has insisted that Griezmann will remain at the La Liga side "for a long time".