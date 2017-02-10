New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antoine Griezmann wants Champions League football to sign for Manchester United?

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
© SilverHub
Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann will reportedly only consider a move to Manchester United if they can secure Champions League football for next season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10:13 UK

Antoine Griezmann has reportedly suggested that he will only consider a move to Manchester United if they are able to secure Champions League football.

In recent weeks, it has been claimed that United have identified the Atletico Madrid attacker as their number-one target for the summer, and it has been suggested that the Premier League giants will hand the French international their famous number seven shirt.

However, according to The Sun, Griezmann will only entertain a lucrative switch at the end of the season if United can earn a return to the Champions League.

It has been claimed that United are prepared to make Griezmann the highest-paid player in their history, but it appears that the 25-year-old will only be swayed by participation in European football's premier competition.

United currently sit two points adrift of a top-four place in the Premier League table, while they will also qualify for next season's Champions League if they can win the Europa League.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has insisted that Griezmann will remain at the La Liga side "for a long time".

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Griezmann to stay at Atletico for "long time"
>
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Enrique Cerezo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Antoine Griezmann wants Champions League football to sign for Manchester United?
 Ed Woodward and Bobby Charlton have a natter during the FA Cup game between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Ed Woodward hints at quieter summer transfer window for Manchester United
 David De Gea celebrates his side going ahead during the FA Cup semi-final between Everton and Manchester United on April 23, 2016
Real Madrid 'to choose between David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois'
Preview: Man Utd vs. WatfordRooney: 'Man Utd in good position'Sofiane Boufal to miss EFL Cup final?David de Gea "very happy" at Man UtdPhil Jones considered leaving Man United
United announce £37.6m Q2 operating profitMourinho 'to discuss one-year extension'Rashford hails Ibrahimovic mentalityHerrera: 'Man United form will have top four worried'Barcelona to rival United for defender?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Antoine Griezmann wants Champions League football to sign for Manchester United?
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann to stay at Atletico for "long time"
 Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Result: Barcelona edge into Copa del Rey final for fourth consecutive season
Team News: Neymar misses out for BarcelonaLive Commentary: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedCerezo hints at new Torres dealAtletico would "love" Costa returnGriezmann advisor: 'United move ideal'
Simeone praises two-goal Fernando TorresSanchez to replace Griezmann at Atletico?United to sell Martial to fund Griezmann signing?Hernandez 'arrested over alleged domestic abuse'Man Utd 'deny Griezmann deal agreed'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version