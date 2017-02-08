New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann to stay at Atletico for "long time"

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists that Antoine Griezmann will be at the club for a "long time", amid reports that Manchester United are interested.
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has attempted to quash speculation that Antoine Griezmann could join Manchester United in the summer by claiming that the forward will stay at the Spanish club "for a long time".

The France international is widely reported to be Jose Mourinho's top target, with some publications stating that personal terms have already been agreed between both parties.

However, Cerezo has suggested that Griezmann, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far this season, will be going nowhere when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

"Every time I see Antoine I give him a hug," Cerezo told Spanish radio station COPE. "Antoine is a fantastic player and loves life at Atletico. I don't know what Manchester United's interest is, but Griezmann will be at Atletico for a long time."

According to the Daily Mail, Atletico could face a battle to keep the 25-year-old if a club meets the player's £86m release clause.

United have the funds to spend that hefty amount on one player, as they parted with a similar figure to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer.

Griezmann's image advisor Sebastien Bellencontre recently talked up a move to United, claiming that it would make marketing sense for his client.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Zidane 'rallies against De Gea signing'
