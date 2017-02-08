Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo insists that Antoine Griezmann will be at the club for a "long time", amid reports that Manchester United are interested.

The France international is widely reported to be Jose Mourinho's top target, with some publications stating that personal terms have already been agreed between both parties.

However, Cerezo has suggested that Griezmann, who has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far this season, will be going nowhere when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

"Every time I see Antoine I give him a hug," Cerezo told Spanish radio station COPE. "Antoine is a fantastic player and loves life at Atletico. I don't know what Manchester United's interest is, but Griezmann will be at Atletico for a long time."

According to the Daily Mail, Atletico could face a battle to keep the 25-year-old if a club meets the player's £86m release clause.

United have the funds to spend that hefty amount on one player, as they parted with a similar figure to bring Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer.

Griezmann's image advisor Sebastien Bellencontre recently talked up a move to United, claiming that it would make marketing sense for his client.