The image advisor of Antoine Griezmann believes that leaving Atletico Madrid for Manchester United next summer makes perfect sense from a business perspective.

The image advisor of Antoine Griezmann has admitted that a move to Manchester United "would be an ideal scenario" for the Atletico Madrid striker.

United are understood to be the frontrunners to land the France international in the summer and, according to some reports, a deal has already been verbally agreed.

Griezmann, who has 72 goals in 137 appearances for Atletico, has previously confessed that he is desperate to link up with close friend and international teammate Paul Pogba at club level.

Advisor Sebastien Bellencontre has now given United supporters even more reason to be optimistic of a move going through, as he believes a switch to Old Trafford makes perfect sense for the 25-year-old.

"When I see articles on a move to Manchester United, I have to say this would be an ideal scenario in marketing," he told So Foot magazine.

"He would play at [David] Beckham's former club, which is his idol, with the same legendary number on his back. Beyond sports, [Paris] Saint-Germain would be interesting at Franco-French level, but he already has international trajectory with the selection."

Griezmann was recently voted as the world's third-best player behind perennial winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2016 Ballon d'Or ceremony.