New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United to sell Anthony Martial to fund Antoine Griezmann signing?

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly prepared to sell Anthony Martial in order to fund a move for Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 10:28 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly given the green light for the sale of Anthony Martial so that he can fund the signing of Antoine Griezmann.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that United are prepared to meet the release clause of the Atletico Madrid, which is said to be £86.4m, but it appears that they will have to sell players in order to pay the second highest fee ever in the transfer market.

According to The Independent, United will allow Martial to leave the club just two years after shelling out £36m to sign the Frenchman from AS Monaco.

The 21-year-old has scored just six times in all competitions this season, and Mourinho recently suggested that the player needed to improve in order to earn a starting role at Old Trafford.

It has also been claimed that Wayne Rooney, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini could be sold during the summer.

Antoine Griezmann scores Atletico Madrid's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on May 3, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd 'deny Griezmann deal agreed'
>
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Anthony Martial, Jose Mourinho, Wayne Rooney, Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United to sell Anthony Martial to fund Antoine Griezmann signing?
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Harry Kane: 'Marcus Rashford needs chances at Manchester United'
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Patrice Evra "was very close" to Manchester United return
Ronald Koeman: 'Man United can be caught'Mourinho hails 'world's best' RanieriSchweinsteiger included in Europa League squadJose Mourinho concerned by lack of goalsMourinho snubs talk of "impossible deals"
Man United recall youngster due to keeper injuryTuanzebe pens new Man United deal until 2020Herrera: 'Man Utd best club in England'Silva pleased with "important" pointPhil Jones rues missed opportunity
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United to sell Anthony Martial to fund Antoine Griezmann signing?
 Sports Mole logo
Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez 'arrested over alleged assault of girlfriend'
 Antoine Griezmann scores Atletico Madrid's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on May 3, 2016
Manchester United 'deny reports deal has been agreed to sign Antoine Griezmann'
Result: Luis Suarez, Messi net in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Atletico 1-2 Barcelona - as it happenedMan United 'handed Carrasco boost'Arsenal to fight Man United for Griezmann?Diego Simeone ready to take on Barcelona
Barca to meet Atletico in Copa semisGriezmann to voice Superman in 'Lego Batman Movie'United 'using Pogba to tempt Griezmann'Result: Atletico coast into Copa del Rey semisGriezmann brother hints at Man Utd move?
> Atletico Madrid Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version