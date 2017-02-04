Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly prepared to sell Anthony Martial in order to fund a move for Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly given the green light for the sale of Anthony Martial so that he can fund the signing of Antoine Griezmann.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that United are prepared to meet the release clause of the Atletico Madrid, which is said to be £86.4m, but it appears that they will have to sell players in order to pay the second highest fee ever in the transfer market.

According to The Independent, United will allow Martial to leave the club just two years after shelling out £36m to sign the Frenchman from AS Monaco.

The 21-year-old has scored just six times in all competitions this season, and Mourinho recently suggested that the player needed to improve in order to earn a starting role at Old Trafford.

It has also been claimed that Wayne Rooney, Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini could be sold during the summer.