Manchester United

Harry Kane: 'Marcus Rashford needs chances at Manchester United'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Harry Kane says that England teammate Marcus Rashford needs opportunities at Manchester United if he is to continue his development.
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 10:12 UK

Harry Kane has suggested that England teammate Marcus Rashford should receive more opportunities at Manchester United.

Despite breaking into the first team last season, Rashford has largely found himself playing second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, with the majority of his starts coming on the flank.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane had to bide his time before making regular appearances at White Hart Lane, but he feels that Rashford will only benefit from getting more minutes in the first team at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old told the Daily Mail: "It's difficult for Man United as they had dominated the league for so long and then all of a sudden that's over. They are trying to get back into contention and they feel the best way is by getting a big manager to buy big players. It doesn't always work.

"Marcus is a fantastic player and hopefully he won't get pushed into the background. He will need opportunities and I hope he gets them. I guarantee you there are so many players in academies who are good enough."

Rashford has scored six goals from 16 starts and 12 substitute appearances in all competitions during the current campaign.

Jose Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri greet each other prior to the game between Manchester United and Leicester City on September 24, 2016
