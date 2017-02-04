Harry Kane says that England teammate Marcus Rashford needs opportunities at Manchester United if he is to continue his development.

Despite breaking into the first team last season, Rashford has largely found himself playing second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, with the majority of his starts coming on the flank.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane had to bide his time before making regular appearances at White Hart Lane, but he feels that Rashford will only benefit from getting more minutes in the first team at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old told the Daily Mail: "It's difficult for Man United as they had dominated the league for so long and then all of a sudden that's over. They are trying to get back into contention and they feel the best way is by getting a big manager to buy big players. It doesn't always work.

"Marcus is a fantastic player and hopefully he won't get pushed into the background. He will need opportunities and I hope he gets them. I guarantee you there are so many players in academies who are good enough."

Rashford has scored six goals from 16 starts and 12 substitute appearances in all competitions during the current campaign.