Patrice Evra has revealed that he "was very close" to rejoining Manchester United during the January transfer window after holding talks with manager Jose Mourinho.

The France international was linked with a surprise switch to the Red Devils from Juventus at the end of December after making just three Serie A starts this season.

Ex-United teammate Rio Ferdinand hinted that a deal was close to being completed, but nothing came of it and Evra instead opted for French side Marseille on a permanent move.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, however, the 35-year-old claims that a return to Old Trafford was on the cards only for someone within the club to block the move.

"I was very close to a return to Manchester United," he said. "I also spoke with Mourinho but there was a person, whose name I will not say, who probably did not like the idea of my return.

"Even the fans were enthusiastic and would have been delighted, but because I realised that they [the club] would not do anything I then asked my agent to look for other teams.

"Marseille immediately won me over with their project and immediately created a great feeling. We only spent one day to close the deal. They really treated me like a God, making it clear they had a great need for me."

Evra made a total of 379 appearances in all competitions during his eight-and-a-half seasons with Man United.