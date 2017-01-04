New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Rio Ferdinand hints at Patrice Evra Manchester United return

Rio Ferdinand suggests that his former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra could make a return to Old Trafford this month.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that his former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra could make a return to Old Trafford this month.

Evra's contract with Juventus will expire at the end of the season and it was reported late last month that the 35-year-old was considering a return to the Premier League.

Over the last 24 hours, social media has been rife with rumours that the left-back could return to Man United and Ferdinand has added fuel to the fire after posting a message on his Instagram account.

Throwing it out there... @patrice.evra I'm hearing thru social media u coming home bro?!? Talk to me! 👀 #MUFC

A photo posted by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on


Eva won five Premier League titles and one Champions League during his time at nine-season spell at Old Trafford, making 379 appearances in all competitions after a 2005 move from French outfit AS Monaco.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Report: Salzburg's Upamecano in demand
>
View our homepages for Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: 'We are nowhere near Manchester United status'
 Marseille's French midfielder Lassana Diarra (C) vies with Ajaccio's Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Gazelec-Ajaccio on December 13, 2015 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseil
Manchester United pondering move for Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra?
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United 'reject Everton bid for Morgan Schneiderlin'
Man United 'want Pepe next summer'Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoBilic slams Mike Riley performanceMourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'Mourinho: 'Mata, Rashford made difference'
Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham'Rashford: 'We need to keep winning'Juan Mata: 'Man Utd needed to win'Result: Manchester United beat 10-man West HamTeam News: Martial drops to United bench
> Manchester United Homepage
More Juventus News
Miralem Pjanic celebrates Bosnia qualifying for the World Cup on September 10, 2013.
Report: Arsenal approach Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic
 Alexis Sanchez feels the cold during a training session ahead of the Champions League clash between Arsenal and Barcelona on February 22, 2016
Report: Juventus interested in Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Red Bull Salzburg's Dayotchanculle Upamecano in demand
Simone Zaza on brink of West Ham exitAllegri interested in replacing Wenger at Arsenal?Bilic rules out January move for EvraRincon 'to undergo Juventus medical'Report: Evra to consider PL return
Man City, Chelsea join race for N'Zonzi?Chiellini: 'Juventus can win treble'Report: United, City both want SandroReport: Juventus to wait for JamesJuventus 'to make £76m Toni Kroos bid'
> Juventus Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version