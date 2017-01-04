Rio Ferdinand suggests that his former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra could make a return to Old Trafford this month.

Evra's contract with Juventus will expire at the end of the season and it was reported late last month that the 35-year-old was considering a return to the Premier League.

Over the last 24 hours, social media has been rife with rumours that the left-back could return to Man United and Ferdinand has added fuel to the fire after posting a message on his Instagram account.

Throwing it out there... @patrice.evra I'm hearing thru social media u coming home bro?!? Talk to me! 👀 #MUFC A photo posted by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:48am PST



Eva won five Premier League titles and one Champions League during his time at nine-season spell at Old Trafford, making 379 appearances in all competitions after a 2005 move from French outfit AS Monaco.