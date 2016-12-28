New Transfer Talk header

Report: Patrice Evra to consider Premier League return

Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
A report claims that Patrice Evra could leave Juventus in the January transfer window and return to the Premier League.
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 19:14 UK

Patrice Evra could reportedly leave Juventus in the January transfer window and return to the Premier League.

The former Manchester United left-back is close to entering the final six months of his contract in Turin and it is understood that the experienced defender could depart for a minimal fee next month.

According to La Stampa, Evra is not thinking about retiring from professional football and will consider a return to English football, where he spent nine seasons with Man United between 2005 and 2014.

The 35-year-old won five Premier League titles and one Champions League during his time at Old Trafford, making 379 appearances in all competitions after a 2005 move from French outfit AS Monaco.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Report: United, City both want Sandro
