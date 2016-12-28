Patrice Evra could reportedly leave Juventus in the January transfer window and return to the Premier League.
The former Manchester United left-back is close to entering the final six months of his contract in Turin and it is understood that the experienced defender could depart for a minimal fee next month.
According to La Stampa, Evra is not thinking about retiring from professional football and will consider a return to English football, where he spent nine seasons with Man United between 2005 and 2014.
The 35-year-old won five Premier League titles and one Champions League during his time at Old Trafford, making 379 appearances in all competitions after a 2005 move from French outfit AS Monaco.