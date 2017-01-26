Patrice Evra completes Marseille move

Rumoured Crystal Palace target Patrice Evra completes his move from Italian champions Juventus to Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Marseille have announced the signing of defender Patrice Evra from Juventus.

The 35-year-old had fallen out of favour with the Italian champions this season, making just three Serie A starts for the club and not featuring in the league at all since the beginning of December.

The France international was told that he was free to leave the club in January, with Crystal Palace, Lyon and Valencia all among the interested parties.

However, Marseille quickly emerged as the favourites to sign the former Manchester United full-back and they have now completed the deal to bring him back to his home country.

Evra, who has previously played in Ligue 1 for Nice and Monaco, made 82 appearances for Juventus, scoring three goals.