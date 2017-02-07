Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo hints that Fernando Torres will be offered a new contract at the Vicente Calderon.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has suggested that Fernando Torres will be offered a new contract at the Vicente Calderon.

Torres, 32, has scored five times in 23 appearances for Atletico this season, including both goals in their 2-0 victory over Leganes in La Liga at the weekend.

The experienced striker's contract will expire at the end of the current season, but Cerezo has claimed that discussions over a fresh deal will begin "in due course".

"Everyone loves him. He is a great player, why wouldn't we renew his [contract]? We will speak about [his contract] renewal in due course. Atleti need great players," Cerezo told Cadena COPE.

Torres returned to Atletico, initially on loan, in 2015 before re-joining his former club on a permanent deal last summer.