New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Enrique Cerezo hints at new Fernando Torres deal

Fernando Torres drops to his knees after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona on September 12, 2015
© AFP
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo hints that Fernando Torres will be offered a new contract at the Vicente Calderon.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 19:27 UK

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has suggested that Fernando Torres will be offered a new contract at the Vicente Calderon.

Torres, 32, has scored five times in 23 appearances for Atletico this season, including both goals in their 2-0 victory over Leganes in La Liga at the weekend.

The experienced striker's contract will expire at the end of the current season, but Cerezo has claimed that discussions over a fresh deal will begin "in due course".

"Everyone loves him. He is a great player, why wouldn't we renew his [contract]? We will speak about [his contract] renewal in due course. Atleti need great players," Cerezo told Cadena COPE.

Torres returned to Atletico, initially on loan, in 2015 before re-joining his former club on a permanent deal last summer.

Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Atletico would "love" Costa return
>
View our homepages for Enrique Cerezo, Fernando Torres, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Team News: Suspended Neymar misses out for Barcelona
 Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Atletico Madrid president would "love" Chelsea striker Diego Costa to return
Cerezo hints at new Torres dealGriezmann advisor: 'United move ideal'Simeone praises two-goal Fernando TorresSanchez to replace Griezmann at Atletico?United to sell Martial to fund Griezmann signing?
Hernandez 'arrested over alleged domestic abuse'Man Utd 'deny Griezmann deal agreed'Result: Luis Suarez, Messi net in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Atletico 1-2 Barcelona - as it happenedMan United 'handed Carrasco boost'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19144151173446
2Barcelona21136255183745
3Sevilla21134443281543
4Atletico MadridAtletico21116436162039
5Real Sociedad2112273430438
6Villarreal2198428141435
7Athletic Bilbao219572625132
8Espanyol218852927232
9EibarEibar219573229332
10Celta Vigo209383133-230
11Las PalmasLas Palmas217773132-128
12AlavesAlaves216962122-127
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga215792835-722
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
16Valencia2054112940-1119
17Leganes2146111535-2018
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2134142243-2113
19Granada2127121744-2713
20Osasuna2117132346-2310
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand