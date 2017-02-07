Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says that he would "love" to re-sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa, but doubts that his current club would allow it.

The 28-year-old, who left Atletico to join the Blues for £32m in 2014, was linked with a move back to his former club last summer, but a transfer failed to materialise.

Costa was rumoured to be considering a switch to the lucrative Chinese Super League in January, and even though the striker stayed put at Stamford Bridge, some media have speculated that a summer move is on the cards.

Cerezo, though, believes that Chelsea will prevent the Brazilian-born Spain international from making the jump to the Far East, and even Atletico would struggle to re-sign him.

"It has been a while since I spoke to him. He is at a great club," Cerezo told Spanish radio. "[The press] say he will go to China, but Chelsea will not allow him to leave.

"I would love for Costa to return but it's not easy. He plays for a strong team, a team that is likely to win the Premier League. I don't think the big teams will allow their top players to leave."

The forward is currently the second-highest scorer in the Premier League with 15 goals, one shy of Romelu Lukaku's current tally at Everton.