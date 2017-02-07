New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Atletico Madrid president would "love" Chelsea striker Diego Costa to return

Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says that he would "love" to re-sign Chelsea striker Diego Costa, but doubts that his current club would allow it.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 12:27 UK

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has admitted that the club would "love" Chelsea striker Diego Costa to return to the Spanish outfit.

The 28-year-old, who left Atletico to join the Blues for £32m in 2014, was linked with a move back to his former club last summer, but a transfer failed to materialise.

Costa was rumoured to be considering a switch to the lucrative Chinese Super League in January, and even though the striker stayed put at Stamford Bridge, some media have speculated that a summer move is on the cards.

Cerezo, though, believes that Chelsea will prevent the Brazilian-born Spain international from making the jump to the Far East, and even Atletico would struggle to re-sign him.

"It has been a while since I spoke to him. He is at a great club," Cerezo told Spanish radio. "[The press] say he will go to China, but Chelsea will not allow him to leave.

"I would love for Costa to return but it's not easy. He plays for a strong team, a team that is likely to win the Premier League. I don't think the big teams will allow their top players to leave."

The forward is currently the second-highest scorer in the Premier League with 15 goals, one shy of Romelu Lukaku's current tally at Everton.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Atletico president rules out Griezmann exit
>
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Enrique Cerezo, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Cesc Fabregas #4 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas targeted by Barcelona rivals Real Madrid?
 Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Atletico Madrid president would "love" Chelsea striker Diego Costa to return
 Hugo Lloris celebrates during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Report: Real Madrid turn attention to signing Hugo Lloris
Asmir Begovic: 'Not playing bugs me'Kante: 'We haven't won anything yet'Llorente: 'Joining Chelsea too difficult'Calhanoglu: 'No truth to Chelsea rumours'Courtois: 'Conte key to Chelsea success'
Conte: 'Everything perfect with Costa'Michael Keane: "We can beat Chelsea"Calhanoglu keen on summer Chelsea moveRoberto Martinez: 'Hazard playing like Messi'Report: Chelsea boss Conte wanted by Inter
> Chelsea Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Atletico Madrid president would "love" Chelsea striker Diego Costa to return
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Antoine Griezmann advisor: 'Manchester United move ideal'
 Fernando Torres points and scores during the La Liga game between Valencia and Atletico Madrid on March 6, 2016
Diego Simeone praises two-goal Fernando Torres
Sanchez to replace Griezmann at Atletico?United to sell Martial to fund Griezmann signing?Hernandez 'arrested over alleged domestic abuse'Man Utd 'deny Griezmann deal agreed'Result: Luis Suarez, Messi net in Barcelona win
Live Commentary: Atletico 1-2 Barcelona - as it happenedMan United 'handed Carrasco boost'Arsenal to fight Man United for Griezmann?Diego Simeone ready to take on BarcelonaBarca to meet Atletico in Copa semis
> Atletico Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version