A report claims that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is wanted by Premier League rivals Chelsea, who are ready to pounce should they lose Diego Costa in the summer.

Chelsea are reportedly planning a £75m summer bid for Manchester City ace Sergio Aguero due to the Argentinian striker's apparent unrest at the Etihad Stadium.

The arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras this month and his impressive early performances in English football has clouded the 28-year-old's future.

Despite benching Aguero for the 4-0 win over West Ham United in midweek, City boss Pep Guardiola claims that he remains the "most important player" in the Citizens' ranks.

Real Madrid have already been linked with a big-money move for Aguero, having previously made their interest known in the former Atletico Madrid star, but The Mirror claims that Chelsea are themselves eyeing a summer swoop.

The Blues are said to be watching developments closely and could make an approach at the end of the season, but that largely depends on the future of their own striker Diego Costa, who is widely expected to depart for the Chinese Super League.

Aguero, who recently extended his contract at Man City until 2020, has 18 goals in 25 appearances for the club so far this season.