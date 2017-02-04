New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea eye £75m summer swoop for Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is wanted by Premier League rivals Chelsea, who are ready to pounce should they lose Diego Costa in the summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 22:48 UK

Chelsea are reportedly planning a £75m summer bid for Manchester City ace Sergio Aguero due to the Argentinian striker's apparent unrest at the Etihad Stadium.

The arrival of Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras this month and his impressive early performances in English football has clouded the 28-year-old's future.

Despite benching Aguero for the 4-0 win over West Ham United in midweek, City boss Pep Guardiola claims that he remains the "most important player" in the Citizens' ranks.

Real Madrid have already been linked with a big-money move for Aguero, having previously made their interest known in the former Atletico Madrid star, but The Mirror claims that Chelsea are themselves eyeing a summer swoop.

The Blues are said to be watching developments closely and could make an approach at the end of the season, but that largely depends on the future of their own striker Diego Costa, who is widely expected to depart for the Chinese Super League.

Aguero, who recently extended his contract at Man City until 2020, has 18 goals in 25 appearances for the club so far this season.

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Guardiola: Aguero "most important" City player
>
View our homepages for Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Pep Guardiola, Diego Costa, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Chelsea eye £75m summer swoop for Sergio Aguero
 Olivier Giroud reacts to being substituted during the game between Arsenal and Chelsea on January 24, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Report: Chelsea beat Arsenal to signing of striker Alvaro Morata
Pochettino: 'Spurs still in title race'Wenger unhappy with Chelsea's first goalConte: 'Chelsea must continue to improve'Gary Cahill happy with 'vital' winHazard: 'We deserved win over Arsenal'
Result: Chelsea ease past Arsenal to move 12 points clearTeam News: Pedro handed recall by ChelseaChelsea, Arsenal to meet in BeijingPochettino: 'Spurs must be ready to pounce'Cesc Fabregas open to MLS move
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Chelsea eye £75m summer swoop for Sergio Aguero
 Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero "most important" player for Manchester City
 Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Real Madrid 'to make summer move for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero'
Guardiola 'undecided' on Bravo returnBilic rules out making Joe Hart moveInter plotting summer bid for Aguero?Man City's Sagna fails in FA fine appealYaya Toure returns to Man City CL squad
Guardiola likens Jesus to a watermelonGuardiola: 'I have confidence in Bravo'Jesus "really happy" with Man City goalResult: Man City hit four in breezing past West HamJoe Hart 'undergoes Chelsea talks'
> Manchester City Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Africa Cup of Nations
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Arsenal24145552282447
4Liverpool24137452302246
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version