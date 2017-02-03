New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid 'to make summer move for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero'

Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.
Friday, February 3, 2017

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to make a bid for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero at the end of the season.

Doubts have been raised over the Argentine's future a handful of times this season due to manager Pep Guardiola dropping him from the team on occasion.

The latest snub came on Wednesday night when 19-year-old Gabriel Jesus was preferred in the starting lineup against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The Brazilian's goal and assist in City's 4-0 rout would have done very little to ease any concerns Aguero may have of losing his starting spot.

According to The Mirror, Guardiola does not want to lose the 28-year-old, but Madrid will try to prise Aguero away with an offer to join the Spanish giants.

The striker has been City's main striker for the past five years since his 2011 move from Atletico Madrid, and he has already scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, but there are suggestions that he does not quite fit into Guardiola's system.

Aguero has won two Premier League titles and the League Cup during his time at City so far.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Aubameyang hints at Dortmund exit
