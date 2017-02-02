Reports suggest that Inter Milan are plotting a summer bid for Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

The Italian giants are hoping to lure the Argentina international to the San Siro as part of a summer spending spree, reports Calciomercato.

Aguero was named on the bench for City's 4-0 win over West Ham United earlier this week, with manager Pep Guardiola starting youngster Gabriel Jesus in his place.

The report states that Jesus could be in line to start more games as of next season, leaving Aguero fighting for first-team football at the Etihad Stadium.

Inter, who have financial backing from a Chinese consortium, are said to be monitoring the situation closely.

Aguero, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, has scored 113 in 164 appearances for City since joining the club from Atletico Madrid 2011.