Feb 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-4
Man CityManchester City

Obiang (20'), Lanzini (24'), Carroll (71')
FT(HT: 0-3)
De Bruyne (17'), Silva (21'), Jesus (39'), Toure (67' pen.)
Jesus (20'), De Bruyne (44'), Sterling (59')

Result: Manchester City hit four in breezing past West Ham United

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City move to within one point of second-place Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-0 win away at West Ham United.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Manchester City have produced one of their best performances of the season in thrashing West Ham United 4-0 in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus and Yaya Toure all got on the scoresheet as Pep Guardiola's team moved to within one point of second-place Tottenham Hotspur.

At the start of the year, City ran out 5-0 winners against West Ham in the FA Cup but the home side did enough in the first 10 minutes to suggest that things would be much closer this time around.

However, despite Michail Antonio looking a constant threat, his side soon fell behind after a mistake from Aaron Cresswell allowed De Bruyne to run at the West Ham defence and after receiving the ball back off Jesus, he fired the ball into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later, City doubled their lead through Silva, who was able to score from close range after Leroy Sane had done brilliantly to beat both Sam Byram and Jose Fonte before crossing for the Spaniard.

The visitors should have added a third through Raheem Sterling, who headed wide from eight yards, before up the other end, Cresswell squandered an opportunity to halve the deficit when firing over after running onto Andy Carroll's pass.

Just before half time, City effectively put the game beyond the reach of their opponents when an error from Pedro Obiang gave Silva the chance to play in Sterling, who provided a first-time pass for Jesus to find the bottom corner from six yards out for his first goal in English football.

After the restart, West Ham needed to change something but that didn't materialise in terms of both personnel or tactics and it seemed only a matter of time before City netted a fourth.

Chances were few and far between during the opening 20 minutes of the second half but City did extend their advantage through Toure, who converted from the penalty spot after Sterling had been fouled by Fonte.

With the game over as a contest, the closing stages were played at a pedestrian pace and although Robert Snodgrass impressed after coming off the bench, he was not able to contribute a consolation goal for his new side as City comfortably kept a rare clean sheet.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version
