Liverpool fail in bid to sign Inter Milan youngster Andrea Pinamonti?

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool will reportedly fail in their bid to secure a deal for Inter Milan's hot prospect Andrea Pinamonti.
Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 09:50 UK

Inter Milan have reportedly decided to offer Andrea Pinamonti a new contract at the San Siro.

After a sparkling spell for the club's youth side, it had been suggested that Liverpool were ready to try to pounce with the signing of the 17-year-old.

However, according to Calciomercato, the Serie A club will give the youngster the option of penning a new deal after he spent a couple of months training with the senior team.

With the striker being a supporter of the Milan outfit, it is expected that he will soon agree terms to begin his professional career with the Italian giants.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur had also been credited with an interest in the player, who made an appearance off the bench in the Europa League in December.

Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Croatia and Spain on June 21, 2016
PL trio take interest in Inter midfielder?
