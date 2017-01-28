Liverpool will reportedly fail in their bid to secure a deal for Inter Milan's hot prospect Andrea Pinamonti.

Inter Milan have reportedly decided to offer Andrea Pinamonti a new contract at the San Siro.

After a sparkling spell for the club's youth side, it had been suggested that Liverpool were ready to try to pounce with the signing of the 17-year-old.

However, according to Calciomercato, the Serie A club will give the youngster the option of penning a new deal after he spent a couple of months training with the senior team.

With the striker being a supporter of the Milan outfit, it is expected that he will soon agree terms to begin his professional career with the Italian giants.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur had also been credited with an interest in the player, who made an appearance off the bench in the Europa League in December.