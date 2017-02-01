Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that he still has confidence in Claudio Bravo despite dropping him for this evening's 4-0 win over West Ham.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that he still has confidence in goalkeeper Claudio Bravo despite dropping him for this evening's 4-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Bravo's performances have been questioned throughout the current campaign, with the Chilean having drawn particular criticism for his past two displays which have seen him concede six goals from as many shots on target.

Guardiola opted for Wilfredo Caballero ahead of Bravo tonight, but insists that the door is still open for Bravo to work his way back into the starting lineup.

"I have a lot of confidence in both. Just I decide today for Willy. Another day I might decide for another player like Bravo. I'm going to enjoy our victory and then think about our next game tomorrow," he told BBC Sport.

City's front three of Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling were all heavily involved in the comprehensive victory, and Guardiola reiterated his belief that the trio will be the "future of the club".

"Our high pressing was good. We were so aggressive without the ball. Gabriel Jesus is a fighter with instinct for the goal. He's good at assists too," he added.

"We played a front three with an average age of 20. I like the fans to be excited. Those players are the future of the club. Leroy Sane had some problems at the beginning but now he's settled. They will be important players for the next few years."

Man City will next face Swansea City on Sunday looking for back-to-back league wins for the first time since Boxing Day.