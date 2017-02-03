New Transfer Talk header

Spain international Diego Costa is unhappy with recent press reports linking him with a big-money move from Chelsea to China.
Friday, February 3, 2017
Chelsea striker Diego Costa has claimed that reports linking him with a move to the Chinese Super League are wide of the mark, while also hitting out at those circulating the rumours.

The Spain international had a training ground dispute with a member of the Blues' backroom staff last month and reportedly asked for a move away.

Costa was supposedly offered £30m a year in wages to join Tianjin Quanjian, but boss Antonio Conte remained firm and refused to let his star striker leave midway through the Premier League season.

Fresh reports emerged on Friday morning in the Spanish press suggesting that, while the 28-year-old remains a Chelsea player for now, a pre-contract has been agreed and he will be on his way in the summer.

Costa has taken to Instagram to seemingly brush aside these claims, though, posting a message in both English and Portuguese that reads, "They talk too much shit!!!".

🗣🗣🗣falam muita merda!!! They talk too much shit!!!come on Chelsea 💪🏽👊🏽!!!

A photo posted by Diego Costa (@diego.costa) on

Costa has scored 15 goals in the Premier League for Chelsea this season, leaving him joint-top of the scoring charts alongside Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez.

David Luiz celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
