Pep Guardiola has denied talk of a rift with Sergio Aguero and claimed that the striker is arguably Manchester City's "most important" player.
The Argentina international was a substitute for the Citizens last time out as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Gabriel Jesus's arrival from Palmeiras last month has given Guardiola further options up top, but talk of a summer exit for Aguero - linked heavily to Real Madrid and Inter Milan - appears to be wide of the mark.
"There is no doubt about the quality of Sergio," Guardiola told reporters. "I can say how happy I am with what he did - except the seven games when he was banned.
"The big clubs in Europe always have a lot of strikers - and there has been at this club too - [Mario] Balotelli, [Carlos] Tevez, Sergio, [Edin] Dzeko all together. In the big clubs, you see at Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus - at Madrid, [Alvaro] Morata doesn't play. Big clubs need a lot of strikers and we do.
"Sergio remains the most - or one of the most - important players in our squad. Without him it will not be possible. He's played all the games except one in Barcelona for a tactical decision and one when he'd come back from Argentina. The other games when he was not banned he always played - and played good."
Aguero, who recently extended his contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2020, has 18 goals in 25 appearances for City so far this season.