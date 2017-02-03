New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic denies interest in Joe Hart

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic rejects reports that the club are interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has rejected reports that he is interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

It has been rumoured that the East London outfit will make an approach for the England number one when his loan spell at Torino expires at the end of the season.

Hart was shipped out to Serie A after City manager Pep Guardiola made it clear that he was not going to be first choice under his leadership. It appears, though, that West Ham will not be an option for the 29-year-old.

"We are heavily linked with every player looking for a move! I rate Joe Hart really highly as a great goalkeeper and personality," Bilic told reporters in Friday's press conference.

"On the other hand, if there is one position that I am not even thinking of changing it is goalkeeper because I have two great ones."

Hart has also been linked to Liverpool and Chelsea in recent months.

