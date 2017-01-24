New Transfer Talk header

Yaya Toure rules out big-money move to Chinese Super League

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Yaya Toure outlines the reasons behind why he turned down a big-money offer to join a Chinese Super League club, claiming that he is more than happy at Manchester City.
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has all but ruled out a move to the Chinese Super League, claiming that he would "end up feeling angry" if he made the switch.

The 33-year-old has been given a lifeline at the Etihad Stadium in recent months after initially being snubbed by boss Pep Guardiola, establishing himself as a first-team regular in the midfield engine room.

Toure is said to have been offered wages of up to £500,000 a week to become the latest star name to make the move to the Far East, but he insists that money will not have a say in his next career move.

"I always say that if I went to China I would end up feeling angry there," he is quoted as saying by Goal.com. "Do you play football because you love football, or do you play because you want to make money? What's the purpose?

"Me, I just want to play football because I enjoy it, I love playing. I enjoy helping my teammates, I enjoy playing against the big players and teams. I want to carry on in that way.

"Some people have the mentality that they want to do that, to try something different but, for me, my feeling is that I want to play more football."

Oscar, Carlos Tevez and Axel Witsel are among the most recent star names to make the switch to the Chinese top flight, while Chelsea striker Diego Costa is also the target of a big coup.

