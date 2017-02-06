Antonio Conte reveals that he had'forceful' words with Diego Costa, but reiterates that the Spain international is happy at Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has attempted to put an end to the transfer speculation surrounding Diego Costa by claiming that "everything is perfect" between him and the striker.

The Spain international's future was in major doubt last month following a reported training-ground dispute with a backroom member of staff, which Conte was quick to play down at the time.

Costa was left out of Chelsea's squad for the 3-0 win over Leicester City in the wake of interest from the Chinese Super League, and more recent reports claim that he still wants out of Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Conte insists that the situation has been dealt with, while also praising the likes of N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard for their impressive work in Chelsea's run to the Premier League title.

"Diego? I was clear with him, I spoke to him forcefully and he understood me. Now everything is perfect," he told Sky in Italy. "Kante is unbelievable. His dependability, we know, but he has quality, too. He even should get better in some parts. He tends to be a horizontally moving player, but needs to learn vertically.

"He's a great kid, always helping out the other players. It was a terrific purchase. His goal against Manchester United was wonderful. And Hazard? He's immensely talented. He has ability in all measures of the game."

Costa, said to have been offered £30m a year in wages to join Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian, has scored 15 Premier League goals for the Blues this term.