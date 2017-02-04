Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone hails Fernando Torres after the Spaniard netted both of his team's goals in their 2-0 win over Leganes.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has paid tribute to Fernando Torres after the Spaniard netted both of his team's goals in their 2-0 win over Leganes at the weekend.

Torres netted once in each half of the La Liga clash at the Vicente Calderon as Atletico boosted their top-four hopes with a comfortable victory over the struggling visitors.

The experienced striker will be out of contract at the end of the current season, however, and Simeone is currently unsure whether the 32-year-old will sign a fresh deal in Madrid.

"Renewal for Torres? It depends on the club, the sporting side and the coach. Like always, though, it depends on the results," Simeone told reporters.

"Torres has had four fantastic days, that speaks very well of his ability to continue working and fighting. Not playing hasn't bothered him and he's trained in the same way. That's his best quality and hopefully he continues like this.

"I saw good spells of play in the first and second half. We started well, went down and got back up. We had different moments, but that's normal. We came to play from three days ago and we'll play again in another three. It's not an excuse, it's the reality."

Torres has scored five times in 23 appearances for Atletico this season.