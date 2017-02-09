General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho 'to discuss one-year extension'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly discuss extending his contract with the side at the end of the season.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 09:11 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will reportedly discuss a one-year extension to his contract at the end of the season.

The former Chelsea boss replaced Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford last summer on a three-year deal with an annual salary thought to be around £12m.

After a shaky start to the season, the Red Devils are now unbeaten in the Premier League since October - a run stretching to 15 matches - and sit sixth in the table, two points off the top four.

According to The Mirror, the United hierarchy are impressed with how Mourinho has transformed the side's fortunes since his arrival and are keen to tie him down to an additional year, with the option of another year on top.

"The club want to discuss extending Jose's contract when the season ends," a source told the newspaper. "There's an option for another 12 months should the guys upstairs want it, depending on trophies and the such.

"He is loved here already, and has the fans on his side. It has a feeling of something special starting. The owners are on board for the additional year. They love having him here at the moment."

Mourinho is thought to have between £150m and £200m at his disposal to spend in the transfer market this summer, with the capture of Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann his top target.

Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Your Comments
